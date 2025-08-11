Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

Mystery deepens as cash and foreign note found with body

Bright Choomanee
August 11, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was discovered deceased in an unusual position on a marble bench at the entrance of Nong Ri Health Centre in Mueang, Chon Buri, on August 9. He had no identification, about 3,000 baht in cash, and a single Myanmar currency note of 200 kyat. Police are investigating the cause of death.

Police were alerted at 3pm and, alongside relevant agencies, arrived at the scene. The deceased, estimated to be around 40 years old, was initially thought to be intoxicated and had fallen from the bench. Apart from cash, a pack of cigarettes was also found, leading to the assumption that he might have been a Myanmar worker.

The person who discovered the body recounted that he was on his motorcycle heading to open his nearby tyre shop when he first noticed the man in an odd position. Assuming the man was drunk, he informed locals to check on him, as he was unfamiliar with the area.

After opening his shop, he returned to find the man in the same state, and upon closer inspection, realised he was not breathing. He immediately contacted the police for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Police are currently working to determine the man’s identity and background. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, which will aid in proceeding with the necessary legal actions.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, in Samut Prakan, the sudden absence of her usual morning greetings for two days prompted neighbours to check on a 59 year old woman, only to find her lifeless in her apartment. Police are examining CCTV footage and awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

On August 7, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatthakorn Chainoi of Bang Phli Police Station received a report of the incident at a housing complex in Bang Phli district. He coordinated with forensic doctors from the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Institute and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to investigate the scene.

Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

