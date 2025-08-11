Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish

A local fisherman in a natural waterway in Mueang Hua Thanon, district Panat Nikhom, Chon Buri, was startled when his catch turned out to be a crocodile instead of a fish. This incident prompted a warning to residents about the potential presence of a mother crocodile in the area.

The fisherman, 35 year old Pornsak, shared that he had taken several days off work and decided to fish for a meal. He set up 30 fishing rods in the waterway, intending to check them before heading home.

As night approached, he noticed one of the rods bending and vibrating, anticipating a large fish, he hurried to retrieve it, only to discover a crocodile instead. Surprised by his unexpected catch, he quickly brought the crocodile ashore.

The following morning, Pornsak measured and weighed the juvenile crocodile, which was approximately 1.8 kilogrammes and 86 centimetres long. Unsure of what to do with the crocodile, he reported the find to the authorities for further investigation.

In light of the incident, he advised residents to remain vigilant, as there is a concern that the mother crocodile might still be in the waterway, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a rare Siamese crocodile was recently seen basking in the sun at Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, drawing attention to its critically endangered status and adding a striking image to the park’s wildlife record.

Somkiat Yodmalee, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 11, announced on March 13 that a team led by Daengrawee Promrak managed to photograph the elusive species.

The image, captured on March 5 at Pak Kasao, Klong Chomphu, Phitsanulok, shows the crocodile resting on a sunlit rock amid pristine natural surroundings.

The find sparked excitement and relief, marking the success of wildlife trap cameras and careful monitoring efforts that began in October 2024. The last confirmed sighting was in 2013, though locals have long shared rumours of its return.