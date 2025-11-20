New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: November 20, 2025, 9:39 AM
What began as a dream solo adventure across Sri Lanka turned into a deeply distressing encounter for a New Zealand traveller. This happened after she was sexually harassed by a local man while driving a tuk-tuk.

Molly, who goes by the handle molsgonewild on social media, shared a video of the incident on Instagram. She aimed to highlight what she called “the reality of solo travel as a woman.” The clip quickly went viral, drawing attention to the safety challenges women face when travelling alone.

According to Molly, the encounter took place while she was driving a tuk-tuk across Sri Lanka and had briefly stopped her vehicle. A local man approached, appearing at first like any other resident she had met during her trip.

New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip | News by Thaiger

The situation changed abruptly when the man looked at her and bluntly asked, “Have sex?” Molly responded firmly but calmly “Definitely not, no.”

Despite her clear refusal, his behaviour escalated. The man exposed his genitals and repeatedly pleaded, “Please?” The confrontation left Molly shocked and frightened, forcing her to drive away immediately. She later told News.com.au that she went into shock and struggled to process what had happened. She had believed she was prepared for difficult situations on the road.

After leaving the area, Molly reported the man to the Sri Lankan Tourism Police Department. Authorities launched a search and arrested a suspect within five days. He is now facing court proceedings, according to local officials.

Molly, known as molsgonewild, shares her experience of harassment during solo travel in Sri Lanka.

While the police response was swift, the reaction online became a second ordeal of its own. Under Molly’s viral post, she received numerous comments laced with victim-blaming. Some users suggested she “deserved” the harassment for travelling alone or criticised her “survival skills”.

Molly pushed back against those comments, stressing that women should not be blamed for wanting to see the world by themselves.

“Women should be able to solo travel,” she said. “It’s the men who don’t know how to behave correctly.”

She also emphasised that sexual harassment is not unique to Sri Lanka or to so-called “risky” destinations. Molly noted that she has experienced similar behaviour in her home country of New Zealand. She argued that the real issue lies with individuals, not specific countries.

Despite the frightening experience, Molly says she still believes in solo travel. She continues to encourage women to explore the world. However, she urges them to stay vigilant and take extra precautions. She added that she always stays aware of her surroundings and carries a pocket knife as a personal safety measure.

Molly also made it clear that this incident does not represent the entirety of her experience in Sri Lanka, and that many locals she met during her journey were kind and welcoming.

