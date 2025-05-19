Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen

Suspect defends behaviour as fatherly amid serious allegations

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
81 1 minute read
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen
Picture coutresy of KhaoSod

A 62 year old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act on a 15 year old girl in Bangkok. He claimed his age made him uninterested in romantic pursuits and insisted his actions were paternal.

Yesterday, May 18, Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap directed the arrest operation, with Police Colonel Manoon Kaewkam and Police Lieutenant Colonel Rueangwit Duangjinda leading the team. Chamnarn was apprehended at a village in Sala Thammasop, Thawi Watthana district, after a complaint was filed by the victim.

The incident began when the girl, referred to as B for privacy reasons, took a taxi from a shopping centre in Ratchathewi district to a lane in Phlapphla, Wang Thonglang district. During the ride, Chamnarn engaged her in a conversation about politics.

As the journey progressed, the conversations shifted to inappropriate topics of sex and vulgarity, causing the victim to feel increasingly fearful and anxious to reach her destination.

Related Articles

Upon arrival, Chamnarn allegedly touched her right thigh, leaving her frightened and unable to resist. She quickly paid the fare and exited the vehicle.

Upon returning home, the victim informed her guardians, who then accompanied her to file a report at Wang Thonglang Police Station. Investigators gathered evidence and obtained a warrant for Chamnarn’s arrest. The suspect was located and taken into custody in the Thawi Watthana district.

During questioning, Chamnarn denied any misconduct, citing his advanced age as a reason for lacking interest in such acts. He claimed the touch was meant to be affectionate, akin to how one would treat a grandchild, and expressed surprise at the legal action taken against him. Chamnarn was subsequently sent to Wang Thonglang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, A 34 year old man was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district following an investigation into allegations of public indecency.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways&#8217; comeback plan takes flight Aviation News

Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight

6 seconds ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen

10 minutes ago
Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef Thailand News

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

17 minutes ago
Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet Bangkok News

Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet

20 minutes ago
Tragic electrocution claims couple&#8217;s lives in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Tragic electrocution claims couple’s lives in Bangkok home

30 minutes ago
Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

47 minutes ago
DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi Crime News

DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi

20 hours ago
Tragic elephant attack claims man&#8217;s life in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

20 hours ago
Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting Bangkok News

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

21 hours ago
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan Crime News

Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

22 hours ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks Crime News

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

22 hours ago
Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three Road deaths

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

23 hours ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers South Thailand News

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

23 hours ago
Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video) Crime News

Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

23 hours ago
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest Crime News

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

24 hours ago
Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines Crime News

Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

24 hours ago
Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

24 hours ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase Bangkok News

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

1 day ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market Bangkok News

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

1 day ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

1 day ago
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

2 days ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

2 days ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

2 days ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

21 hours ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

1 day ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

1 day ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x