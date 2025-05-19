Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen

A 62 year old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act on a 15 year old girl in Bangkok. He claimed his age made him uninterested in romantic pursuits and insisted his actions were paternal.

Yesterday, May 18, Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap directed the arrest operation, with Police Colonel Manoon Kaewkam and Police Lieutenant Colonel Rueangwit Duangjinda leading the team. Chamnarn was apprehended at a village in Sala Thammasop, Thawi Watthana district, after a complaint was filed by the victim.

The incident began when the girl, referred to as B for privacy reasons, took a taxi from a shopping centre in Ratchathewi district to a lane in Phlapphla, Wang Thonglang district. During the ride, Chamnarn engaged her in a conversation about politics.

As the journey progressed, the conversations shifted to inappropriate topics of sex and vulgarity, causing the victim to feel increasingly fearful and anxious to reach her destination.

Upon arrival, Chamnarn allegedly touched her right thigh, leaving her frightened and unable to resist. She quickly paid the fare and exited the vehicle.

Upon returning home, the victim informed her guardians, who then accompanied her to file a report at Wang Thonglang Police Station. Investigators gathered evidence and obtained a warrant for Chamnarn’s arrest. The suspect was located and taken into custody in the Thawi Watthana district.

During questioning, Chamnarn denied any misconduct, citing his advanced age as a reason for lacking interest in such acts. He claimed the touch was meant to be affectionate, akin to how one would treat a grandchild, and expressed surprise at the legal action taken against him. Chamnarn was subsequently sent to Wang Thonglang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

