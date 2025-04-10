Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate
Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Thailand has been named the most adulterous country on the planet, according to a recent report by the financial news platform Insider Monkey. The eyebrow-raising title places Thailand at the top of the global infidelity rankings, with a jaw-dropping cheating rate of 51%.

The figures are linked to the longstanding cultural phenomenon of Mia Noi — meaning “little wife” — where men commonly maintain long-term extramarital relationships.

Coupled with the country’s booming sex industry, experts say these factors significantly contribute to the nation’s sky-high rate of infidelity.

The research also draws parallels between infidelity and economic hardship. Insider Monkey highlights that just like certain parts of Scotland, labelled among the “cheating capitals” of the world, financial pressure often drives people to stray.

Related Articles

The study points to additional motivations, including low self-esteem, emotional dissatisfaction, resentment, and simply a desire for variety.

Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Interestingly, despite the prevalence of affairs, many people who cheat still claim to value monogamy. Gender differences play a role, too: men are reportedly more likely to cheat when they feel unloved or emotionally neglected, while women tend to stray when they feel unattractive or unappreciated in a relationship.

For a more comprehensive understanding of global cheating patterns, the BedBible Research Centre’s study from September 2022 offers revealing insights, reported The Nation.

The study analysed over 1.9 million data points from 23,872 respondents worldwide to track how attitudes and behaviour around infidelity have evolved since 1960. Findings were broken down by gender, age group, and region.

According to Insider Monkey, here are the top 10 countries with the highest infidelity rates:

  1. Thailand – 51%

  2. Denmark – 46%

  3. Germany – 45%

  4. Italy – 45%

  5. France – 43%

  6. Norway – 41%

  7. Belgium – 40%

  8. Spain – 39%

  9. Finland – 36%

  10. United Kingdom – 36%

Whether it’s cultural acceptance, emotional voids, or just plain temptation, Thailand’s top spot has certainly stirred the pot.

Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of iStock

The top 10 countries in the global cheating chart have maintained their respective positions from last year.

Latest Thailand News
Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash Crime News

Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

2 seconds ago
Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck Thailand News

Thai transwoman dies mysteriously after being found coma in truck

19 minutes ago
Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine Bangkok News

Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

30 minutes ago
American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide Phuket News

American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide

42 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills Crime News

Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills

50 minutes ago
Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints

58 minutes ago
Phuket Airport security questioned after sign hacked Phuket News

Phuket Airport security questioned after sign hacked

1 hour ago
Thai man fined 10,000 baht for dragging dog with motorcycle Thailand News

Thai man fined 10,000 baht for dragging dog with motorcycle

1 hour ago
Uttaradit man charged for setting stepfather on fire after dispute Crime News

Uttaradit man charged for setting stepfather on fire after dispute

2 hours ago
Suphan Buri teen killed in hit-and-run, driver flees Thailand News

Suphan Buri teen killed in hit-and-run, driver flees

2 hours ago
Nestlé challenges Thai court ban on Nescafé production Thailand News

Nestlé challenges Thai court ban on Nescafé production

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai theft suspect escapes police vehicle through roof Thailand News

Chiang Rai theft suspect escapes police vehicle through roof

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Chon Buri for alleged assault on niece Crime News

Man arrested in Chon Buri for alleged assault on niece

2 hours ago
Macau jobs offer Thais up to 93k baht plus perks Thailand News

Macau jobs offer Thais up to 93k baht plus perks

2 hours ago
Hair-raising heist: Duo snips 12,000 baht from elderly man in Thailand Crime News

Hair-raising heist: Duo snips 12,000 baht from elderly man in Thailand

2 hours ago
Chai Nat family demands justice for teen murdered by boyfriend Thailand News

Chai Nat family demands justice for teen murdered by boyfriend

3 hours ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Nakhon Pathom canal car accident Thailand News

2 dead, 4 injured in Nakhon Pathom canal car accident

3 hours ago
Thai woman takes a &#8216;bridge&#8217; too far: Miraculous survival in plunge Thailand News

Thai woman takes a ‘bridge’ too far: Miraculous survival in plunge

3 hours ago
How Southeast Asia can capitalise on The White Lotus Effect Koh Samui Travel

How Southeast Asia can capitalise on The White Lotus Effect

3 hours ago
Sleepless residents spark late-night booze bust in Pattaya Pattaya News

Sleepless residents spark late-night booze bust in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Motorcycle and car collision in Ayutthaya claims life Road deaths

Motorcycle and car collision in Ayutthaya claims life

3 hours ago
Laotian pair nabbed for Mekong meth smuggling Thailand News

Laotian pair nabbed for Mekong meth smuggling

4 hours ago
Poacher arrested near Bhumibol Dam for illegal wildlife hunting Crime News

Poacher arrested near Bhumibol Dam for illegal wildlife hunting

5 hours ago
Thai ex-inmate snatches bag of Belgian tourist while cycling Thailand News

Thai ex-inmate snatches bag of Belgian tourist while cycling

5 hours ago
British drug dealer loses 19 million baht after Bangkok stash found Bangkok News

British drug dealer loses 19 million baht after Bangkok stash found

5 hours ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

Thai police arrest foreigners with illegal cannabis and ketamine

30 minutes ago
American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide

American man found dead in Phuket gas suicide

42 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills

Thai woman arrested for smuggling 8 million meth pills

50 minutes ago
Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints

Pattaya unveils smart app for public complaints

58 minutes ago