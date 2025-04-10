Thailand tops global cheating chart with 51% infidelity rate

Thailand has been named the most adulterous country on the planet, according to a recent report by the financial news platform Insider Monkey. The eyebrow-raising title places Thailand at the top of the global infidelity rankings, with a jaw-dropping cheating rate of 51%.

The figures are linked to the longstanding cultural phenomenon of Mia Noi — meaning “little wife” — where men commonly maintain long-term extramarital relationships.

Coupled with the country’s booming sex industry, experts say these factors significantly contribute to the nation’s sky-high rate of infidelity.

The research also draws parallels between infidelity and economic hardship. Insider Monkey highlights that just like certain parts of Scotland, labelled among the “cheating capitals” of the world, financial pressure often drives people to stray.

The study points to additional motivations, including low self-esteem, emotional dissatisfaction, resentment, and simply a desire for variety.

Interestingly, despite the prevalence of affairs, many people who cheat still claim to value monogamy. Gender differences play a role, too: men are reportedly more likely to cheat when they feel unloved or emotionally neglected, while women tend to stray when they feel unattractive or unappreciated in a relationship.

For a more comprehensive understanding of global cheating patterns, the BedBible Research Centre’s study from September 2022 offers revealing insights, reported The Nation.

The study analysed over 1.9 million data points from 23,872 respondents worldwide to track how attitudes and behaviour around infidelity have evolved since 1960. Findings were broken down by gender, age group, and region.

According to Insider Monkey, here are the top 10 countries with the highest infidelity rates:

Thailand – 51% Denmark – 46% Germany – 45% Italy – 45% France – 43% Norway – 41% Belgium – 40% Spain – 39% Finland – 36% United Kingdom – 36%

Whether it’s cultural acceptance, emotional voids, or just plain temptation, Thailand’s top spot has certainly stirred the pot.

The top 10 countries in the global cheating chart have maintained their respective positions from last year.