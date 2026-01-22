Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

A hungry dog got her head stuck in a car wheel in Phanom Sarakham district, Chachoengsao, today, January 22, while trying to reach a single meatball, prompting a call to local rescue teams for assistance.

The female dog reportedly became trapped after attempting to retrieve a meatball that had fallen into the centre of a spare alloy wheel, which had been left on the ground in the owner’s yard. In her eagerness, she pushed her head inside but was unable to free herself, crying out in pain and distress.

Her owner, 36 year old Aratchaya, who runs a meatball shop, said her niece had earlier thrown several meatballs to a group of dogs in the yard. In the chaos, one meatball bounced into the hollow of the wheel rim. The dog, determined to claim it, wedged her head inside and got stuck.

After hearing the dog’s howls, the family attempted to help but were unable to free her. They then called the Phanom Sarakham rescue unit, who arrived with hydraulic cutting equipment and carefully dismantled part of the rim to release the animal.

CH7 News reported that rescuers eventually succeeded in freeing the dog without injury. The scene, while anxiety-inducing, left the family torn between laughter and sympathy at the dog’s stubborn determination.

Aratchaya added that she often feeds the dogs meatballs, but this was the first time one of them had managed to get into such a bizarre situation.

