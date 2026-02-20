Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 20, 2026, 9:53 AM
141 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Tonlew Yanika

A two year old Siberian Husky that was found badly injured after it was set on fire had Songkhla died, with police reviewing CCTV footage to identify a suspect.

The female dog, Molly, went missing from her home in Songkhla province on February 13, along with another Siberian Husky named Messi. The owner, 52 year old Somchai Chanawanno, said he checked home security footage and saw the dogs slip out through a gap under a door.

Somchai then appealed on social media for help locating the dogs. A Thai couple later contacted him to say they had found Messi, who was returned home unharmed.

Molly was later discovered near a water pond with severe injuries. It was believed she moved towards the water source due to hunger and her injuries after the incident.

Somchai told the media that Molly was beaten and burned, leaving her with serious wounds across her body. She was taken to a local animal clinic before being transferred to Prince of Songkla University for specialised treatment.

Siberian Husky abused and burned
Photo via Facebook/ Tonlew Yanika

The case drew widespread public attention and prompted King Rama X to take Molly under royal patronage. She was then transferred to Bangkok for further treatment under royal care.

Somchai and his wife continued to post updates on Molly’s condition on Facebook. Yesterday, they said she had received a blood transfusion, her blood pressure was normal, and she no longer had a fever. However, they said she was experiencing complications linked to a blood infection and still required close monitoring.

This morning, the owners reported Molly died at about 8am today, February 20. In a Facebook post, Somchai’s wife wrote: “RIP. May my beloved child (Molly) rest in heaven. I’m on my way pick up her body.”

Somchai said Molly will be cremated at Laem Pho Temple and her ashes scattered in the river near the temple.

Siberian Husky dies after brutal abuse in Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ Tonlew Yanika

Regarding the investigation into the attack, officers reviewed security cameras, which led to the incident scene in Baan Laem Kwan Soi 4 in the Pawong sub-district, Mueang district, Songkhla. Officials found traces of fire and engine oil on the road.

The owner of a house, who is located around 100 metres away from the evidence, told police that he heard a dog barking and went out to find its body covered in flames. As of yet, officers have not identified the suspect in the case.

Pet dog in Songkhla burned to death
Photo via Facebook/ Tonlew Yanika

Crime NewsSongkran NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 20, 2026, 9:53 AM
141 2 minutes read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.