Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

A Russian tourist lost her life and at least 11 others were injured after a speedboat collided with a fishing boat in the sea off Krabi yesterday, January 11. Authorities later found methamphetamine (Yaba), cannabis, and kratom aboard the speedboat, and the driver tested positive for drugs.

Officers from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre were alerted to the collision at around 8.55am. The vessels involved were a speedboat named Koravich Marine 888 and a fishing boat called Pichaisamut.

The speedboat was carrying 55 people, including 50 foreign tourists, one Thai tour guide, one foreign guide, and three crew members. The driver was identified as Suriya Yuknathorn.

Most of the tourists on board were Russian nationals, while others were from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The collision occurred in waters between Koh Khiao in Phuket and Koh Phi Phi in Krabi. The speedboat sustained significant damage, while the fishing boat was reportedly stationary at sea and remained largely unharmed.

A 17 year old Russian girl, Starykh Elezaveta, sustained critical injuries and later died at hospital. Other injured passengers were taken to Koh Phi Phi Hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, officers conducted a drug test on the speedboat driver, which returned a positive result. During a search of the vessel, authorities found Yaba tablets, cannabis, and kratom.

As the incident occurred near the maritime boundary between Phuket and Krabi provinces, officials are still determining the exact location of the crash to establish which provincial authority will handle further legal proceedings. Charges against the speedboat driver have not yet been finalised.

In a similar incident reported in October last year when a foreign tourist fell from a speedboat into the sea off Phuket. Investigation later revealed that the boat operator was providing services without a valid licence.

In November last year, a speedboat was hit by strong waves near Maiton Island in Phuket, leaving four foreign tourists stranded at sea. All were later rescued safely by officers from the Third Naval Area Command.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at Chalong Bay in Phuket, damaging more than 20 docked speedboats. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, with some locals suspecting arson.