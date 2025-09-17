Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

Police face harrowing scene as stroller left stained with blood

Pictures courtesy of Thairath

A baby girl was killed in Uthai Thani in northern Thailand when a family’s pit bull mauled her in a tragic accident, prompting police to investigate the attack.

The accident left the baby’s family devastated when their two month old daughter was fatally mauled by a pet pit bull that reportedly mistook her for a toy.

Police in Nong Chang district confirmed the incident occurred at around 2.40pm yesterday, September 16, after receiving a report from Nong Chang Hospital. The infant had been rushed in with severe injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officers, led by Police Colonel Phet Kamphaeng Yuyot, investigated the home in Ban Rong Si Mai, Thung Pho subdistrict, where the attack took place. Blood stains and drag marks stretched 6 metres from the garage to a drainage ditch. A stroller was found nearby with three bloodied toys.

The dog, a two year old pit bull named Big, remained loose inside the house when police arrived, prompting officers to request the owner confine him before they continued their investigation.

The homeowner, who witnessed the attack, explained that junk dealer Dusit Salee and his wife, Kanthima Anantrak, had brought their baby to the house while helping to pack discarded items. The child was placed in a stroller in the garage while her parents worked.

“Big came sniffing around the stroller before suddenly grabbing the baby and carrying her into the drain. It seemed like the dog thought she was a toy when she cried out.”

Thairath reported that Dusit chased the dog and managed to recover his daughter before rushing her to the hospital. Doctors were unable to save her.

Police documented the scene and confirmed they would pursue legal action. For safety reasons, Big was confined to the owner’s care.

Neighbours described the incident as deeply distressing, while the grieving parents are said to be inconsolable at the loss of their infant daughter.

Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

