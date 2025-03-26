East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue
A long-standing streetlight issue in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, East Pattaya, which has left a key road in darkness for over a year, is finally being addressed.

Phinyo Homklun, the Mayor of Nong Plalai, visited the area around the street cutting through Phon Thep 6 and Phon Thep 8 villages to investigate and resolve the problem after numerous complaints from residents.

The streetlights, which once illuminated the 1-kilometre stretch of road, had been out for months, causing safety concerns for the over 100 households that rely on the road daily.

The power cut was found to be the result of an incorrect procedure when the village project applied for electricity.

Despite the road’s public use, it was discovered that a proper meter installation had not been made, leading to the disconnection of the lights.

Mayor Phinyo examined the situation firsthand, acknowledging that the improper electricity request had resulted in the lights being shut off.

“This road is vital for over 100 households, and it is critical that the street is safe for both residents and visitors.”

The lack of lighting led to an increase in accidents, further highlighting the urgency of restoring the lights.

The mayor immediately contacted the local electricity department to request the installation of the required power meter, which is expected to resolve the issue. With the proper installation, the streetlights should be restored within the next three months, reported Pattaya Mail.

While the village is not required to pay for electricity due to the public usage of the road, the correct meter installation will ensure that the electricity is used legally, preventing its misuse for other activities.

