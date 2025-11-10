Thai man arrested after paying party entertainer with counterfeit banknotes

A Thai man was arrested on Friday, November 7, at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district after allegedly using counterfeit banknotes to pay a female party entertainer.

The entertainer, Arinrada, filed a complaint with Prachachuen Police Station after a man who hired her to provide services in his condo room paid her with fake banknotes. She received three euro bills worth 300 euros and realised they were counterfeit when she tried to exchange them for Thai baht.

Officers raided the condominium at a luxury complex in the Wong Sawang area of Bang Sue on Friday.

Police met the room’s owner, 32 year old Kapkan “Zo” Chaiyaphan, where officers discovered not only the counterfeit banknotes but also 5.22 grammes of crystal meth in his possession.

Kapkan admitted to consuming the drugs, which he bought from a foreign man in the RCA area at 1,800 baht per gramme. He also admitted creating the fake notes after seeing Chinese tourists use them at a nightclub.

The suspect explained that he had seen Chinese partygoers gamble with fake banknotes and give tips to entertainers using the counterfeit bills. He obtained some of the fake notes from the tourists and later researched the type of paper used for real banknotes online to make his own.

Kapkan reportedly discovered that cotton paper closely resembled real banknote material. He purchased some and used an old photocopier to produce counterfeit bills. To conceal imperfections, he folded the fake notes before spending them.

Officers took Kapkan to the police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. A drug test confirmed that he had crystal meth in his system.

Kapkan now faces three charges:

Section 244 of the Criminal Law: Acquiring or possessing counterfeit currency. The penalty is imprisonment from one to 15 years and a fine from 20,000 to 300,000 baht.

Acquiring or possessing counterfeit currency. The penalty is imprisonment from one to 15 years and a fine from 20,000 to 300,000 baht. Section 164 of the Narcotics Control Act: Possession of a Category 1 drug. The penalty is imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Possession of a Category 1 drug. The penalty is imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: Use of a Category 1 drug. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.