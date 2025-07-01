Hungry bear shocks diners at restaurant in Khao Yai National Park

A Thai TikToker shared a surprising moment with his followers after he and other tourists encountered an Asian black bear at a restaurant in Khao Yai National Park, located in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.

The TikTok user and travel blogger posted a video of the bear on his account, @oatoatour, on Sunday, June 29, with the caption: “Bear invasion! #PhaTronJaiCliff #KhaoYai #KhaoYaiNationalPark.”

In the video, the bear can be seen walking outside the restaurant. It appeared to be drawn by the smell of food and attempted to enter the premises, but was blocked by a fence.

The restaurant owner was seen banging a wok to drive the animal away with a loud noise. The bear eventually wandered back into the forest. Diners were seen filming the moment and taking photographs, with one woman even climbing over the fence to get a clearer view.

Some netizens envied the TikToker’s rare encounter, while others voiced concern, saying the bear should not have to search for food so close to residential areas.

The travel blogger, later identified as Arnon Katerat, told ThaiRath in an interview that park rangers informed him bears have increasingly been seen near residential zones in search of food.

A similar bear encounter occurred in 2023 in a community in Prachin Buri province near Nakhon Nayok. A Thai woman called for official assistance after an Asian black bear repeatedly entered her kitchen in search of food, stealing items from cupboards and the fridge. The family lived in fear, worried the bear might attack.

Officers from the Royal Forestry Department eventually captured the animal and released it into the deeper forest within Khao Yai National Park.

In addition to bear encounters, residents in parts of Thailand, particularly farmers, have long struggled with wild elephants. The animals frequently enter villages and plantations in search of food, often causing extensive damage to property and crops.

Some locals have even lost their lives in unexpected encounters with wild elephants while tending to their plantations or harvesting near forested areas.