Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist

Police chief defends subordinate, asking public to wait for investigation result

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
118 2 minutes read
Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A viral video emerged showing a police officer in Chiang Mai extorting money from a foreign motorcyclist, prompting an investigation into alleged corruption.

The Facebook page Guru Guroo Chiang Mai shared the video yesterday, September 25, with the caption, “Another viral video! Thai police asked for ‘something’ from a foreign tourist. What’s that thing? The incident occurred near Chiang Mai Night Bazaar at night.”

In the video, a traffic police officer can be seen speaking with a foreign motorcyclist. The foreign man performs a wai, appearing to ask the officer for forgiveness for violating the law. After a brief conversation, the man nods in apparent agreement.

The officer then turns his back to the foreigner and discreetly extends his hand to receive money. The foreign motorcyclist performs a wai once again, and the officer responds by patting his arm, signalling that he may leave without facing charges.

Locals commented under the post, claiming they had witnessed police officers randomly setting up checkpoints near tourist attractions. They alleged that the checkpoints were used to extort money from foreigners unfamiliar with Thai traffic laws.

Police secretly takes money from foreign motorcyclist in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

By law, police officers must issue traffic tickets and direct offenders to pay fines at a police station, with the money going directly to the Royal Thai Police. In this case, however, it appeared that the officer pocketed the cash.

Jane Sopha, Director of the Traffic Department of Chiang Mai Provincial Police, told MGR Online that officials were aware of the issue and had already suspended the officer featured in the video.

Related Articles

Jane added that a special committee would be established to investigate the matter and urged the public to await the outcome before drawing conclusions about the officer’s conduct. He also noted that the foreign motorcyclist in the video had not yet lodged a complaint.

Chiang Mai police accused of extorting foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Another Chiang Mai police officer was recently dismissed for extorting 7,000 baht from a victim whose nationality was not specified in the report. The officer had stopped the man on Hod-Doi Tao Road and accused him of carrying a weapon in a public place.

The officer initially demanded a fine of 20,000 baht but later reduced it to 7,000 baht. The man phoned his family to obtain the money and was released after making the payment. The victim subsequently made the matter public and filed a complaint against the officer, which led to a further investigation and his dismissal.

Latest Thailand News
Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

14 seconds ago
Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist

17 minutes ago
Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

24 minutes ago
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

53 minutes ago
Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell

3 hours ago
Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father

3 hours ago
Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

3 hours ago
Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash

3 hours ago
Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt

4 hours ago
Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant

4 hours ago
Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach

4 hours ago
Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing

4 hours ago
Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested

4 hours ago
Rediscovering Southeast Asia&#8217;s timeless charm | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Rediscovering Southeast Asia’s timeless charm

4 hours ago
Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle

5 hours ago
Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea

5 hours ago
Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today

5 hours ago
Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video

20 hours ago
Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president

20 hours ago
Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

20 hours ago
Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

21 hours ago
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

21 hours ago
Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

22 hours ago
British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
118 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.