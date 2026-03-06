Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case

A former park ranger shot the head of the Salak Phra-Erawan Forest Fire Control Station yesterday, March 5, in Kanchanaburi province, reportedly after becoming angry over his arrest in a forest encroachment case.

The victim, Warun Jansaeng, was shot while on duty in the forest. He suffered a gunshot wound below the left rib cage and was reported to be in critical condition. Police identified the gunman as 57 year old Somsak Puangtrakoon, a former ranger at Erawan National Park.

Somsak reportedly fled on foot along the Khwae Yai River before officers from Lat Ya Police Station arrested him later that evening.

The adviser to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Nantachart Suppamongkhon, told KhaoSod that the motive was linked to the forest encroachment case.

Warun was among the officials who led the operation to arrest Somsak over alleged encroachment on about 800 square metres of forest land.

The land was initially occupied by a resident before the area was designated part of a national park. Accordingly, national park officials allowed the original owner to continue occupying the land and pass it to heirs.

Somsak reportedly occupied the land despite not being an heir of the former owner. He was warned several times by officials about legal action but allegedly ignored the warnings, leading to his arrest and prosecution. He was also removed from his ranger position following the legal violation.

Police said Somsak was angry with Warun, who was among the officers involved in processing his arrest. The two had reportedly argued on several occasions before the shooting.

Somsak has been charged with attempted murder of an official on duty. Police said he could face the death penalty or life imprisonment under Sections 288 and 80 of the Criminal Law.

In an update on Warun’s condition, officials said he regained consciousness but remained in critical condition. The bullet reportedly caused serious damage to his spleen and also struck his stomach. He underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet but was still exhausted due to significant blood loss.