Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

Officers from the Bang Lamung District Office arrested 30 drug suspects, including a Swiss national, during a major crackdown at two accommodation sites in central and northern Pattaya on Monday, January 26.

District officials launched the first raid at Boom Boom House apartment in central Pattaya after receiving repeated complaints from local residents. The residents reported that the accommodation became a gathering point for drug users and dealers.

According to The Pattaya News, this marked the third drug crackdown at the same apartment complex, as authorities had previously raided the location twice for similar offences.

Following the latest complaint, officers conducted surveillance at the building and confirmed illegal drug activity. Authorities then launched a sting operation by posing as drug users and placing an order with a suspected dealer residing at the apartment.

However, the suspect reportedly realised the true identity of the undercover official, prompting authorities to reveal themselves and immediately raid the premises. Several suspects attempted to flee, abandoning drugs and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

During the operation, officers arrested multiple drug users, including a Swiss man whose identity was not disclosed. A urine test confirmed the presence of drugs in his system, although officials did not specify the type of substance detected.

A detailed search of the second floor led to the arrest of two Thai suspects, identified as 48 year old Noodeang and 49 year old Apisak. Noodeang was found in possession of 0.3 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and 26 methamphetamine pills, locally known as Yaba. Apisak was found carrying one gramme of crystal meth and 29 Yaba pills.

The crackdown later expanded to another location in the Na Kluea area of northern Pattaya, where officers arrested two Laotian nationals living in a rented dormitory room. The couple was found with 2.38 grammes of crystal meth and eight Yaba pills.

Further checks revealed that both Laotian suspects had entered Thailand illegally without valid permits. They were subsequently transferred to immigration authorities for legal action.

In total, 30 drug-related suspects were arrested during the operation. Officials stated that all drug users detained in the crackdown would be placed into a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Bang Lamung District Office.