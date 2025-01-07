Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29

Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29
The Thai government has officially confirmed that elderly citizens will receive their long-awaited 10,000 baht stimulus payments before January 29. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, spilled the beans during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance today, January 7.

“We assure you, the 10,000-baht payments will hit accounts before the deadline. The exact transfer date hinges on a final appointment with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.”

The current process is on a fast track. The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) is sending verification data to the Ministry of Finance, expected to be complete by the end of this week. The ministry will then take three to four days to finalise its review before passing it to the Comptroller General’s Department for final checks. After that, funds will flow to accounts within seven to eight days.

For those registered through the Tang Rat app, the news gets even better. The Ministry of Finance will use this platform to confirm eligible recipients around January 20 to 21. And if a few hurdles like unlinked PromptPay accounts cause delays? Fear not!

“There will be three additional repayment rounds to catch any missed transfers and allow for appeals.”

While this Phase 2 scheme may have a smaller economic impact than its predecessor, it’s part of a broader arsenal of government stimulus measures. Initiatives like the Digital Money Project Phase 3 and the SML community development programme are set to roll out by mid-2025.

The government’s past successes, including the 1,000 baht-per-rai farming support and the Easy E-Receipt scheme, have already injected billions into the economy, paving the way for this latest boost, reported Matichon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

The Thai government is gearing up for the second phase of its 10,000-baht cash handout, anticipated to be rolled out by the end of February, as confirmed by government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub. This initiative aims to provide financial support to the elderly, with the proposal already submitted to the Cabinet. However, a few concerns have led to a week’s delay in the review process.

Initially, the government had planned to distribute the funds before Chinese New Year on February 10. However, this timeline has sparked concerns, particularly from a former election commissioner, who highlighted the potential legal implications.

He pointed out that the distribution coincides with local elections for provincial administrative organisation chiefs. Somchai Srisutthiyakorn expressed concerns that the 40-billion-baht budget (US$1.17 billion) allocation could be perceived as an attempt to influence public opinion during the election period.

“The government could face accusations of using the budget to sway public opinion ahead of the local elections,” Somchai warned, reflecting the sensitivity around the timing of the handout.

Despite these concerns, Jirayu firmly believes that the distribution will proceed by the end of February. The handout is a one-time payment aimed at supporting 4 million elderly citizens.

Eligibility for the scheme requires recipients to be over 60 years old. Additionally, they must register through the Tang Rat app, ensuring their monthly income does not exceed 70,000 baht (US$2,050) and their bank deposits remain under 500,000 baht (US$14,670), reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat added that individuals who benefitted from the first phase of the handout in late September, even if they are over the age of 60, will not qualify for this second phase. The focus is on reaching those who have not yet received assistance, aiming to extend support to a broader group of elderly citizens in need.

