Thai elderly to soon receive 10,000 baht cash aid: Finance Ministry

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:12, 16 November 2024| Updated: 10:14, 16 November 2024
The Ministry of Finance is poised to introduce a one-time cash payment initiative targeting the elderly, as confirmed by Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul. This proposal, amounting to 10,000 baht, will be presented during the upcoming economic stimulus policy committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, November 19.

This new measure specifically excludes state welfare cardholders and disabled individuals who previously received 10,000 baht in the initial phase of the consumption stimulus programme in late September. To access this financial aid, eligible recipients must register via the Tang Rat app, a government platform for disbursing funds.

“The eligible age range will be determined by the committee, potentially starting from either 50 or 60.”

Paopoom emphasised the rationale that older individuals possess diminished income-generating capabilities compared to other demographic groups.

Related news

The deputy minister anticipates that this second phase will see fewer applicants compared to the initial phase, with disbursements likely occurring at the end of this year or early next year. For those lacking smartphone access, alternative registration methods will be made available, with further updates to follow.

“All registered Thais will eventually receive the 10,000 baht payment, as the government has earmarked over 180 billion baht for this purpose.”

Paopoom noted that the precise timing and conditions are still under review. Adjustments will be based on feedback from relevant agencies to ensure the effectiveness of the programme.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting will feature a presentation by the Finance Ministry outlining a comprehensive framework for stimulus measures. This framework aims to address short-, medium-, and long-term strategies, ensuring a holistic approach to economic stimulation across various sectors, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, an elderly man who withdrew 10,000 baht in cash from the Thai government’s handout initiative found his wallet missing, prompting a heartfelt community response. A woman’s Facebook post detailed the incident and led to numerous offers of assistance from across the country.

