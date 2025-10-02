Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket

New round aims to boost spending and reward tax-paying citizens

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thai government will reopen registration for its co-payment scheme, offering increased daily subsidies to support consumers and small businesses.

A fresh round of registration will open from October 20 to 26. The scheme aims to support both consumers and small businesses, with increased daily spending power and broader financial benefits for those within the tax system.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekkaniti Nititunthapraphas confirmed the plan and said it will be presented to the Cabinet for final approval next week. Under the updated proposal, the government will raise the daily subsidy from 150 baht to 200 baht to better support day-to-day spending.

Photo of Ekkaniti Nititunthapraphas courtesy of Bangkok Post

Participants will receive funds through the Paotang mobile app starting from October 29, with the scheme running for two months. Returning users from previous phases can confirm their participation immediately, while newcomers must register during the specified window. Those facing registration difficulties will be able to seek assistance at participating banks.

The scheme will benefit two main groups. First, 9 million non-tax participants will receive 2,000 baht in total, capped at 200 baht per day. Second, 11 million people who are registered within the tax system will receive an enhanced total of 2,400 baht, also with a daily cap of 200 baht, according to KhaoSod.

Any unspent funds can be rolled over for future use during the two-month validity period.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The enhanced benefits for tax-paying participants reflect the government’s aim to promote fiscal reform and reinforce the value of tax contributions.

“We want people to see that paying tax comes with benefits.”

Ekkaniti added that the scheme also helps boost digital skills and e-commerce engagement among small traders.

However, 13 million state welfare cardholders will not be eligible for the scheme. Instead, they will receive a one-time payment of 1,700 baht, bringing their total support for November and December to 2,000 baht. These funds will be transferred directly through the state welfare fund.

