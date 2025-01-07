Trapped tots: Three year old rescued from car drama in Uthai Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A distressing incident occurred yesterday in Uthai Thani province when a three year old boy became trapped inside a car at Lan Sak market. The police from Lan Sak Police Station received a call from a grilled chicken vendor yesterday, January 6, alerting them to the situation. Police responded to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan parked on the roadside. Inside the vehicle was All New, a three year old boy, who was found crying and hunched over, unable to open the car doors. The keys were still in the ignition. Police continuously called out to All New but he was unable to respond or act on their instructions.

Efforts to resolve the situation included contacting a nearby locksmith to unlock the car. The boy’s mother anxiously watched from the sidelines, deeply concerned for her child’s safety.

After about 50 minutes, the locksmith successfully opened the car door, allowing the child to be safely removed. The relieved mother immediately took her son to clean him up, as he was perspiring heavily from the ordeal.

Sukanya, the boy’s mother, shared her account of the event. As a grilled chicken vendor operating on the roadside, she was preoccupied with her work and failed to notice her son entering the car, which had the keys left in the ignition.

It is believed that All New accidentally pressed the lock button, securing all four doors and trapping himself inside. Fortunately, the police intervened in time to rescue him, reported KhaoSod.

Sukanya expressed her gratitude to the police and the Lan Sak market locksmith for their swift assistance and issued a cautionary note to parents, advising them never to leave children unattended in a vehicle.

In related news, a two year old child was left locked inside a car after her parents stopped at a petrol station. Rescuers took more than 20 minutes to unlock the car, prompting warnings against leaving children alone in vehicles.