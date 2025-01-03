Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

Published: 15:06, 03 January 2025
335 3 minutes read
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has disclosed a detailed account of the assets and liabilities of Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, marking her ascension into office.

The report reveals that the 38 year old PM holds assets worth over 13 billion baht, alongside liabilities amounting to more than 4 billion baht. The asset declaration includes a wide array of personal and family belongings, such as an impressive collection of 217 handbags, 23 vehicles, and nine Bearbrick collectables. Additionally, she owns substantial quantities of gold, jewellery, and clothing. The asset report also lists three plots of land in Pathum Thani and two in Hokkaido, Japan, alongside two rental homes in London.

Paetongtarn, who lives with husband Pitak Suksawat, has declared an individual asset value of approximately 13.8 billion baht, with her partner possessing over 147 million baht and their minor child holding 500,000 baht. The liabilities total over 4.4 billion baht, predominantly attributed to Paetongtarn’s personal debts, including an overdraft account of over 5 million baht and various other obligations. Pitak has a smaller share of liabilities, amounting to just over 1 million baht.

Her annual income has been reported as over 265 million baht, comprising salaries, wages, and bonuses totalling about 3.4 million baht, dividends of approximately 259 million baht, interest earnings of two million baht, and rental income of 890,000 baht. In contrast, her annual expenses stand at over 57 million baht, with personal expenses accounting for the majority at 45 million baht, insurance premiums at 1.2 million baht, household expenses at 7 million baht, educational fees for her child at 1 million baht, and travel costs at 2 million baht.

The asset breakdown for Paetongtarn includes cash holdings of over 7 million baht in various currencies, including Thai baht, Japanese yen, US dollars, Singapore dollars, euros, and British sterling. Her deposits spread across 29 accounts amount to over one billion baht. Her investments span 32 companies and funds, while her loans extended to include an agreement with her brother, Panthongtae Shinawatra, dated September 8, 2016, for over 15 million baht.

Paetongtarn owns 12 plots of land, with notable holdings in Khlong Sam, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, totalling nine ngan and 180 square wahs, valued at nearly 10 million baht. She also owns land in Hokkaido, Japan, purchased on December 15, 2019, valued at 30 million baht, jointly held with her spouse. Her real estate includes nine buildings, with five apartments in Bangkok and two double-storey houses in Nonthaburi and Khan Na Yao, Bangkok. Additionally, she owns a four-storey commercial building in Cha-Am, Phetchaburi.

Luxury cars and gold

The vehicle fleet comprises 23 cars, including a Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid valued at over 10 million baht, a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth 6.7 million baht, and a Tesla Model X Long Range priced at 3.19 million baht. Noteworthy leases include two flats in London, valued at over 111 million baht and 208 million baht, respectively, and a home construction contract valued at over 38 million baht.

Other notable assets include 75 gold bars valued at three million baht, 75 watches amounting to 162 million baht, nine Bearbrick collectables worth 1.9 million baht, 217 handbags valued at over 76 million baht, 108 rings worth over 31 million baht, 69 bracelets valued at over 28 million baht, 67 necklaces worth over 35 million baht, 205 pairs of earrings valued at over 49 million baht, and 167 outfits worth over 26 million baht.

The liabilities section reveals that Paetongtarn has secured loans from her sister, Pintongtha Kunakornwong, totalling over 2.3 billion baht, her brother, Panthongtae, amounting to over 335 million baht, and from her mother, Potjaman Damapong, totalling over 136 million baht, all contracted on September 8, 2016. Additionally, loans from her uncle, Bannapot Damapong, in 2023 amounted to over 1.3 billion baht, reported KhaoSod.

