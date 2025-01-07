Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A Chinese actor has been found after mysteriously vanishing without a trace yesterday on the Thai-Myanmar border in a real-life plot twist befitting a film. The disappearance of Wang Xing, famously known as Xingxing, sent shockwaves across social media, lighting up concerns about safety in Southeast Asia.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed today, January 7, that Wang was discovered by Myanmar officials and is slated to be handed over to Thai police sometime later today.

Advertisements

The actor’s dramatic vanishing act began in Mae Sot, a town on the Thai side of the border, where he had allegedly travelled for a television shoot. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are as murky as the plot of the blockbuster Chinese film No More Bets, which eerily mirrors Wang’s ordeal.

In the movie, released in 2023, characters are lured to a scam centre under false pretenses, an uncanny resemblance to Wang’s recent escapade, a fact that has not escaped the attention of concerned netizens.

Speculations swirled on Chinese social media, with theories ranging from kidnapping to forced labour in Myanmar’s scam operations. Wang’s girlfriend added to the frenzy, revealing that contact was lost when he boarded a vehicle from Bangkok.

Bloomberg reported that the incident has Thai officials walking on eggshells, mindful of the impact on tourism, particularly among Chinese travellers who are yet to return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, expressed confidence in swift recovery.

Advertisements

“We will handle this issue with care to minimise impact on tourism.”

The minister emphasised efforts to restore Chinese tourists’ confidence and sought assistance from the Chinese ambassador in dispelling the perception of Thailand as a hazardous destination.

Wang has yet to comment on his mysterious disappearance but a gaunt photo of him has emerged with a shaven head, leading to netizens suspecting he was kidnapped after landing in Bangkok with a full head of hair.

Thai officials are on high alert, pledging to investigate whether Wang was innocently lured or deceived from the onset. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about the billion-dollar cyber scam industry operating across Southeast Asia, especially in regions like Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, these fraud operations, often run by Chinese fugitives amidst Myanmar’s civil unrest post-2021 coup, frequently exploit human trafficking victims. Many operators fled China in 2020 after clampdowns at home, finding refuge in Myanmar’s increasingly lawless territories.

Only days before, China Central Television reported Myanmar’s extradition of 41,000 individuals implicated in telecom scams back to China last year. As Beijing cracks down on this shadowy industry that has siphoned billions, the ripple effects are felt across the region.

For Thailand, which leans heavily on tourism, particularly from its Chinese neighbours, the safe return of Wang is crucial, not just for the actor’s well-being but for the perception of the country as a secure travel destination.

Prime Minister Shinawatra dismissed the unsafe rumours as not true.

“There have been many rumours blown up on social media about Thailand being unsafe.”

As Wang prepares to return to Thailand from his dramatic ordeal, all eyes remain on the investigation.

Original story: Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

In a mysterious twist worthy of a script itself, a Chinese actor has vanished without a trace on the Thai-Myanmar border amid people trafficking worries.

The actor, Xingxing, real name Wang Xing, renowned for his role as innkeeper Mu Tong in Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, and The Tale of Rose and Under the Skin 2.

The actor boarded a flight from Shanghai Pudong Airport on January 2 disappeared shortly after touching down in Thailand for a film project late last week.

The alarm was raised by Xingxing’s girlfriend, who took to social media yesterday, January 5, pleading for help, reported Shanghai-based publication Shine.

She revealed that Xingxing had flown from Pudong Airport Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand on January 2 and became unreachable for over 60 hours by January 3.

Social media is abuzz with concern as fellow actors rally around, sharing and amplifying the desperate appeal on their social media channels. Xingxing’s vanishing act has left everyone puzzled and worried.

Before his disappearance, Xingxing had received details about a film opportunity in a casting group and had contacted a coordinator named Yan Shiliu, who claimed to be associated with the well-known GMM Grammy Company.

Lured by the promise of a role, he set off for Thailand, landing in Bangkok in the early hours of January 3.

Following instructions, he boarded a vehicle organised by this mysterious coordinator, maintaining contact with his girlfriend and even sharing his location—until he vanished near the Thai-Myanmar border around midday.

Frantic for answers, Xingxing’s girlfriend and his younger brother reported his disappearance to the Shanghai police and are seeking help from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. They plan to travel to Thailand today to report him missing to the local authorities.

In a revealing side note, fellow actor Deng You admitted he had received a similar work offer from Yan but chose not to pursue it after sensing something was amiss. He discovered that other actors, apart from Xingxing, had also been enticed to Thailand under Yan’s mysterious arrangements.

The case has drawn attention to the murky waters of cross-border film opportunities and people trafficking.

Only two weeks ago, Thailand engaged in discussions prompted by 14 countries seeking help to rescue their citizens trafficked into Myanmar by scam centre gangs.

Hundreds of foreigners find themselves ensnared by these online scamming and human trafficking networks, which operate just across the Moei River from Mae Sot in Tak province. Thailand’s role as a gateway to these activities has drawn significant concern from global advocacy groups, labelling it a “gateway to hell.”

Xingxing’s family pray in wait that the actor has not fallen for this fate.