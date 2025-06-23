Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate

Investigation deepens as questions arise over tragic hotel demise

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
A 54 year old Dutch national was discovered deceased in a hotel room in Ayutthaya province, Thailand. Police are investigating the circumstances, considering both suicide and murder as possibilities.

Hotel staff informed police around 1pm yesterday, June 22, when the man missed his scheduled check-out. Using a spare key, a housekeeper entered the room and found the body on the floor beside the bed. The man was dressed only in shorts, with blood stains evident on the bed and in the bathtub.

Investigators noted a deep wound on the man’s left wrist and found a fruit knife submerged in a bathtub half-filled with blood-tinged water. It is estimated he had been dead for six to seven hours before being discovered.

The deceased has been identified as Ronald Delft, a Dutch citizen who had been staying at the hotel alone for three days. He was due to leave at noon on the day of his discovery.

In the room, police discovered bottles of liquor, soft drinks, and a handwritten note in English with contact information for his brother and the Dutch embassy. This note is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Initial assessments by police suggest that Delft may have been experiencing stress and injured himself; however, they have not ruled out homicide and are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the precise cause of death, reported Bangkok Post.

The body has been transferred to Thammasat University Hospital for an autopsy. Police are contacting the victim’s relatives and the Dutch embassy to arrange for the repatriation of the body and religious rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

