Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically

A Bangkok-Samui passenger bus veered off the road, injuring several passengers, with two in critical condition. The incident occurred at 2.50am today, June 23, along Asia Highway 41 in Chumphon province. Nearby, a damaged pickup truck was also found, prompting further investigation by the police.

Police Lieutenant Kreangchai Chumkaew, Deputy Inspector of Sawi District, Chumphon province, received the initial report of the accident involving the passenger bus. The vehicle was found overturned in a roadside ditch on the southbound side of the highway in Mueang Sawi district, Chumphon province. Emergency services and Sawi Hospital staff promptly responded to the scene.

The grey-and-blue Bangkok-Samui bus, registered in Bangkok, sustained significant damage. Among the passengers, nine were injured and quickly transported to Sawi Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver, 53 year old Sameur, and a second driver, 60 year old Paisan, were identified, while the on-board attendant was 34 year old Cholticha.

Near the scene, a white Ford pickup truck, registered in Chumphon, also suffered damage. The driver, 28 year old Pipat, and his passenger, 25 year old Krongkaew, were unharmed.

The bus carried a total of 32 people, including two drivers, one attendant, and 29 passengers. Of the passengers, seven sustained minor injuries and two were critically injured. A total of 20 uninjured passengers were able to continue their journey to their destination later that night, reported KhaoSod.

The precise cause of the accident remains unclear, and police are actively investigating to determine whether the bus and pickup truck were involved in a collision or a related incident. Police are also awaiting forensic examination to further inspect both vehicles for evidence of a crash.

