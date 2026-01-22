What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 23 to 25)

Bangkok has decided to be generous this weekend. You’ve got proper live music, rooftops that turn into long conversations, markets you swear you’ll “just walk through” and end up staying for hours, plus a few quiet pockets when your social battery needs a breather.

Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 23 to 25)

Bangkok is welcoming plenty of international acts this weekend. Check out our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2026.

Bangkok Music City at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Stage

Date & Time: January 24 and 25, 3.30pm

Location: Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Price: Free entry by registering through the Bangkok Music City app / 350 baht priority lane tickets are available via ThaiTicketMajor

Bangkok Music City takes over the Charoen Krung Creative District this weekend with over 80 artists. There are eight stages to bounce between, but the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Stage is where you go when you want to properly follow the music. The hotel ballroom turns into a full-scale concert hall, with big sound, lighting, and plenty of spaces to enjoy each set.

Saturday features a run of familiar names that reward staying put, including Le7el, Shaun (South Korea), Shao Dow (UK), and Scrubb. Come back on Sunday for Ash da Hero, Dj Dhalshim featuring ZAX and Reirie from Japan, followed by Lilium from Taiwan, Delinquent Society from the Philippines, Owave from South Korea, and Thailand’s very own globally acclaimed indie-pop act, Yonlapa.

Sip, Savor and Celebrate with “Bite the Bubbly” at ABar Rooftop

Date & Time: Until February 28, 6pm – Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Location: ABar Rooftop, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Price: Beverages start from 350++ baht per glass

Bite the Bubbly is ABar Rooftop doing what it does best, turning an ordinary evening into a reason to linger. Head up to the sky garden for Champagne, rosé, wine and handcrafted cocktails.

There’s a DJ on Saturdays to keep things moving, but the focus stays on good drinks and food that makes sense with them. Think tomato toast on sourdough, cheese and ham bites, grilled skewers, seafood plates and a proper burger if you want something more filling. It works for after work catch ups, dates that do not feel forced and long chats with friends under the city lights.

Read Fest at Hua Lamphong Railway Station

Date & Time: January 23 to 25, 10.30am to 9pm

Location: Hua Lamphong Railway Station

Price: Free

Read Fest is back this month and it’s turning Hua Lamphong Railway Station into a relaxed reading playground for families. The old station fills up with book zones, craft corners and workshops that are easy to dip in and out of.

Kids can sit down with picture books, get their hands messy with simple art activities or wander into talks and exhibitions that keep things light and friendly. The whole idea is to make reading feel natural again, away from screens and schedules.

Made By Legacy Flea Market No. 19 at Cloud 11

Date & Time: January 23 to 25, 1pm to 11pm

Location: Cloud 11

Price: 160 baht per day (at the door) / free entry for children aged 13 years and under

Made By Legacy Flea Market No. 19 takes over Cloud 11 for three days and it’s a big one. This edition is located the elevated park with more than 250 handpicked vendors selling vintage clothes, furniture, records, home décor and handmade finds that reward slow browsing.

Food and drinks are everywhere, with cocktails, comfort bites and live DJs setting the pace. Kids get in free, pets are welcome and the Skywalk from BTS Punnawithi drops you right in.

Reading in the Park at Benjakitti Park

Date & Time: January 24, 4pm to 6pm

Location: Benjakitti Park

Price: Free – Register before you go

Reading in the Park is a gentle reminder to put the phone away and spend a couple of hours with a book and some good company. Everyone brings their own read, settles onto a mat, and enjoys the rare pleasure of quiet pages turning together. There is an easy book swap if you feel like passing something on, plus relaxed conversations around literature, art and culture in both Thai and English. You come to read, but you usually leave having talked to someone new.

Road to Bangkok World Music Day

Date & Time: January 24 and 25

Location: Alliance Française Bangkok

Price: 500 baht – Tickets for Macha Gharibian and FÜLÜ are available via Megatix

Bangkok World Music Day doesn’t wait until June to get started. This weekend brings two smaller shows that feel closer and more personal.

On Friday, pianist and singer Macha Gharibian plays solo, moving between jazz, improvisation and Armenian influences in a set that stays quiet and expressive.

Saturday switches the mood with FÜLÜ, a high energy group mixing brass with electronic sounds and visuals, fresh off a long run around Southeast Asia. Both shows are part of the Road to Bangkok World Music Day series.

Roll the Dice at River City Bangkok

Date & Time: January 24 to February 24

Location: RCB Galleria 2, River City Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Roll the Dice is a solo show by Kenz, also known as Kritpan Suvanwattanasuk, and it feels like an artist pausing to look at his own turning points. The exhibition follows his decision to change, what it took to begin, what came out of it and the question of whether to do it all again.

The idea is simple and very relatable. Every choice feels a bit like taking a chance, even when you have thought it through. The works reflect that cycle of hesitation, action and reflection, built through repetition and steady practice rather than sudden leaps.

If your calendar is still looking empty, this weekend fixes that fast. There’s loud, there’s calm, there’s wandering with no agenda and there’s sitting still with a book or a drink in hand.