Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 18, 2026, 2:14 PM
199 1 minute read
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

A Thai woman died after her motorcycle collided with a moving freight train at a railway crossing in Chon Buri yesterday, February 17. CCTV footage showed a railway officer opening a barrier before the train had passed.

Security camera footage recorded the crash at about 12.50am. The video prompted mixed reactions, with some users blaming the motorcycle rider, identified as 28 year old Nattiya, while others questioned the actions of a railway officer seen at the crossing.

In the footage, a container train is moving through the crossing while a railway officer blocks the road with the barrier. The officer then removed the barrier before the train fully cleared the area.

Several other motorcyclists turn left into a small alley running alongside the road. Nattiya continued straight and collided with the moving train. She may not have noticed the train due to the darkness or because some carriages appeared empty of containers.

Thai woman dies after motorcycle collides with train in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Officers from Pan Thong Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Uttayan Pan Thong Foundation attended the scene. Nattiya was found critically injured and was given first aid before being taken to Pan Thong Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Rescuer Sirawat Saenla told Channel 7 that when his team arrived, they found the injured woman and her damaged motorcycle on the railway. While providing first aid, they heard locals shouting warnings and telling them to move away from the tracks.

Railway officer blamed for fatal accident in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Sirawat said another train was approaching and was about 10 metres away. He said the team managed to move off the railway in time. He added that no railway officials were present to warn them about the approaching train.

Related Articles

Sirawat said further injuries or deaths could have occurred if locals were not nearby and warned them. He also claimed similar incidents had occurred at the same spot several times before.

Thai woman dies from train accident in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Latest Thailand News
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

16 minutes ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

34 minutes ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

49 minutes ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

55 minutes ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

3 hours ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

4 hours ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

4 hours ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

5 hours ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

5 hours ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

5 hours ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

6 hours ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

21 hours ago
Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate

22 hours ago
Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather

22 hours ago
Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng&#8217;s living condition at zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng’s living condition at zoo

23 hours ago
Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next | Thaiger Automotive

Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next

23 hours ago
Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints

23 hours ago
Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

24 hours ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub

1 day ago
Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road

1 day ago
Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her

1 day ago
Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok

1 day ago
Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions | Thaiger Thailand News

Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions

1 day ago
Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after pouring petrol over bank manager in attempted robbery

1 day ago
Crime NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 18, 2026, 2:14 PM
199 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.