Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

A Thai woman died after her motorcycle collided with a moving freight train at a railway crossing in Chon Buri yesterday, February 17. CCTV footage showed a railway officer opening a barrier before the train had passed.

Security camera footage recorded the crash at about 12.50am. The video prompted mixed reactions, with some users blaming the motorcycle rider, identified as 28 year old Nattiya, while others questioned the actions of a railway officer seen at the crossing.

In the footage, a container train is moving through the crossing while a railway officer blocks the road with the barrier. The officer then removed the barrier before the train fully cleared the area.

Several other motorcyclists turn left into a small alley running alongside the road. Nattiya continued straight and collided with the moving train. She may not have noticed the train due to the darkness or because some carriages appeared empty of containers.

Officers from Pan Thong Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Uttayan Pan Thong Foundation attended the scene. Nattiya was found critically injured and was given first aid before being taken to Pan Thong Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Rescuer Sirawat Saenla told Channel 7 that when his team arrived, they found the injured woman and her damaged motorcycle on the railway. While providing first aid, they heard locals shouting warnings and telling them to move away from the tracks.

Sirawat said another train was approaching and was about 10 metres away. He said the team managed to move off the railway in time. He added that no railway officials were present to warn them about the approaching train.

Sirawat said further injuries or deaths could have occurred if locals were not nearby and warned them. He also claimed similar incidents had occurred at the same spot several times before.