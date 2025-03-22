Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok

Thai cybercrime police, in collaboration with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), have apprehended the administrator of a notorious online group named Second-hand Parts, suspected of distributing child pornography.

This arrest follows the capture of a father-son duo involved in similar activities. On March 22, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, along with other senior officers, including Police General Thana Chuwong and Police General Thatchai Pittanilabut, led a task force operation to arrest 35 year old Prisanat at his residence in Khu Bon 40 Alley, Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok.

The operation was initiated after receiving intelligence about a network disseminating child pornography through a LINE group called Second-hand Parts. Further investigation revealed that Prisanat was the group’s administrator, responsible for distributing explicit images and videos of children under the age of 15. Group membership was reportedly sold for 100 baht per person.

During the raid, officers seized several items as evidence, including a mobile phone, a desktop computer, a monitor, an external hard drive, and a bank book from the residence. Prisanat was taken to the Khanna Yao Police Station for questioning and is facing charges of possessing child pornography for sexual exploitation, commercial purposes, distribution, or public display, reported KhaoSod.

This case is linked to a previous investigation by the DSI, which led to the arrest of a father and son who were administrators of a secret LINE group selling child pornography.

This operation reportedly generated a monthly income of 40,000 baht. It was also discovered that a young niece was continuously exploited for four years until 2022.

In similar news, a 54 year old German man has been arrested in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, for allegedly running dark web platforms used to sell child pornography, generating millions in illegal income.

Arrested on March 5 in a joint operation with US Homeland Security Investigations, Steffen was tracked following a tip-off from US authorities. Officers found he accepted payments in bitcoin and Monero, allowing users to stream or download content from online accounts.