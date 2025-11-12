Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

Suspect cites brother's health condition, bullying history as motivation for assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2025, 5:58 PM
51 2 minutes read
Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ยอดทอง รวมพลคนใต้

Police arrested a Thai man for physically assaulting a 14 year old boy at a school in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspect defended his actions, claiming the victim had repeatedly bullied his younger brother and even put his life at risk.

Footage of the attack circulated on Thai social media yesterday, November 11. The video showed a Thai man threatening the boy with a gun and physically assaulting him in a classroom. The man was initially believed to be the father of another student who witnessed the incident nearby.

A teacher told reporters that the two boys had previously had a conflict, which the teacher had already addressed. However, one of the boys apparently called a family member to the school, resulting in the incident captured in the video.

Later yesterday, officers from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station arrested the attacker, 24 year old Abdulrachit, while he was riding his motorcycle on Ratchadamnoen Road in the city centre.

During questioning, Abdulrachit admitted to the assault but insisted that the injured boy regularly bullied his younger brother, who has asthma, grows slowly, tires easily, and suffers from anaemia. Extreme exhaustion could even cause him to faint or suffer cardiac shock.

Abdulrachit claimed the victim had bullied his brother so severely that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised multiple times.

Thai man claims attacking young boy to protect billied brother
Photo via KhaoSod

On the day of the incident, he picked his brother up at school and saw his swollen, bleeding lips. When he asked what had happened, his brother said he was bullied again, prompting Abdulrachit to attack the boy.

Related Articles

The suspect said the gun he used was an airsoft gun, not a real firearm. He also admitted to taking methamphetamine, known as Yaba, before the assault.

Police reported that the suspect’s father and younger brother visited the station during questioning, confirming the injuries to his lips.

According to KhaoSod, the victim is the grandchild of a local provincial council member. He remains under treatment in the hospital, though his condition was not disclosed.

Thai man arrested after assaulting schoolboy in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via KhaoSod

A teacher told police that at around 11am on the day of the incident, the two boys had a quarrel. The victim tripped the suspect’s brother, causing a cut to his lip. The teacher spoke to both students, warned them, and the matter appeared to have been resolved.

The suspect’s brother said he had no lingering resentment, and the teacher suggested deducting points from the other student, which the boys agreed to. The situation seemed settled until the suspect stormed the classroom.

The governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Somchai Leelanoy, ordered all schools in the province to tighten security and monitor visitors strictly to prevent similar incidents.

Police are continuing their investigation and will press charges in accordance with the law. Details of the legal proceedings have not yet been made public.

School billies leads man to attack brother's rival
Photo via Facebook/ ปูดำนิวส์

Latest Thailand News
Thai man defends attack of brother&#8217;s bullies at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

28 seconds ago
Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

15 minutes ago
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

47 minutes ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

2 hours ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

2 hours ago
Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour | Thaiger Education

Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour

2 hours ago
Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

3 hours ago
Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket

3 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom

3 hours ago
Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video)

4 hours ago
Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links

4 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

4 hours ago
Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts

5 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails

6 hours ago
Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up | Thaiger Business News

Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up

6 hours ago
PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

7 hours ago
Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

7 hours ago
Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate | Thaiger Thailand News

Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines

7 hours ago
Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests

7 hours ago
Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | Thaiger South Thailand News

Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow

8 hours ago
Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing

8 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2025, 5:58 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.