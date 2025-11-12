Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

Police arrested a Thai man for physically assaulting a 14 year old boy at a school in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspect defended his actions, claiming the victim had repeatedly bullied his younger brother and even put his life at risk.

Footage of the attack circulated on Thai social media yesterday, November 11. The video showed a Thai man threatening the boy with a gun and physically assaulting him in a classroom. The man was initially believed to be the father of another student who witnessed the incident nearby.

A teacher told reporters that the two boys had previously had a conflict, which the teacher had already addressed. However, one of the boys apparently called a family member to the school, resulting in the incident captured in the video.

Later yesterday, officers from Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station arrested the attacker, 24 year old Abdulrachit, while he was riding his motorcycle on Ratchadamnoen Road in the city centre.

During questioning, Abdulrachit admitted to the assault but insisted that the injured boy regularly bullied his younger brother, who has asthma, grows slowly, tires easily, and suffers from anaemia. Extreme exhaustion could even cause him to faint or suffer cardiac shock.

Abdulrachit claimed the victim had bullied his brother so severely that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised multiple times.

On the day of the incident, he picked his brother up at school and saw his swollen, bleeding lips. When he asked what had happened, his brother said he was bullied again, prompting Abdulrachit to attack the boy.

The suspect said the gun he used was an airsoft gun, not a real firearm. He also admitted to taking methamphetamine, known as Yaba, before the assault.

Police reported that the suspect’s father and younger brother visited the station during questioning, confirming the injuries to his lips.

According to KhaoSod, the victim is the grandchild of a local provincial council member. He remains under treatment in the hospital, though his condition was not disclosed.

A teacher told police that at around 11am on the day of the incident, the two boys had a quarrel. The victim tripped the suspect’s brother, causing a cut to his lip. The teacher spoke to both students, warned them, and the matter appeared to have been resolved.

The suspect’s brother said he had no lingering resentment, and the teacher suggested deducting points from the other student, which the boys agreed to. The situation seemed settled until the suspect stormed the classroom.

The governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Somchai Leelanoy, ordered all schools in the province to tighten security and monitor visitors strictly to prevent similar incidents.

Police are continuing their investigation and will press charges in accordance with the law. Details of the legal proceedings have not yet been made public.