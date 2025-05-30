Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

Officials plan to transfer violent inmate to psychiatric hospital

A mentally ill inmate attacked two prison guards with a baton at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Wednesday, May 28, leaving one of the victims with serious injuries.

The director of Klong Prem Central Prison filed a complaint with Prachachuen Police Station on the same day following the physical assault on two prison guards, identified as Sombat Phantamas and Mingsub Songchan.

The identity of the inmate responsible for the attack was not disclosed to the public. He was previously arrested and imprisoned for sexual assault and domestic abuse, receiving a two-year sentence. He was initially incarcerated at Khlong Phai Prison in Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Although he had completed his sentence, prison officials delayed his release, citing concerns that his mental illness posed an ongoing threat to the community. As a result, he was transferred to Klong Prem Central Prison, where he was held in isolation.

On the day of the incident, a prison guard brought him food at a moment when the inmate reportedly suffered a recurrence of his mental illness.

Two prison guards attacked with baton by inmate with mental illness
Photo via Channel 8

The inmate launched a violent assault on the guard, seizing the guard’s baton and striking him repeatedly in the face and head until the baton broke. A second guard attempted to intervene but was also attacked.

Additional prison officers arrived to subdue the inmate, who continued to rampage, damaging fans and other property in his cell.

Sombat is said to be in a more serious condition, with his family currently awaiting the results of a detailed brain scan. Both guards remain under medical care at Pranangklao Hospital.

Mentally ill prisoner hit guards with baton
Photo via Channel 8

Police Colonel Sanya Ubonwirattana, Superintendent of Prachachuen Police Station, told Channel 7 that the inmate failed to take his prescribed medication, leading to the resurgence of his symptoms. As the inmate remains incoherent, police will delay questioning him until his condition stabilises.

Prison guards attacked by inmate
Photo via Amarin TV

According to Amarin TV, prison authorities plan to transfer the inmate to Srithanya Hospital for further evaluation regarding his treatment and appropriate detention arrangements.

