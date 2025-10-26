Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander

October 26, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A call centre gang attempted to deceive a senior police officer by impersonating a mobile network company representative, leading to a search of a condominium in Nonthaburi province. The search resulted in the discovery of equipment potentially linked to illegal activities.

Yesterday, on October 25 at 10am, Major General Worachat Saenkham, head of Provincial Police Region 1, along with Deputy Commander Police Colonel Prathan Nantaokobkul, Deputy Commander Police Colonel Witit Chanieam, and Detective Police Colonel Poonsuk Techaruesertporn, conducted a search at a condominium in Bang Rak Yai, Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi.

This operation was carried out under the authority of a search warrant issued by Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

Inside the room, police found a sim box capable of holding 32 sim cards, an internet modem, a CCTV camera, and a power backup unit. These items were seized for further investigation.

Forensic experts were called to collect fingerprints and DNA evidence to compare against criminal records.

The investigation stemmed from an incident on Monday, October 20 when Deputy Commander Prathan Nantaokobkul received a call from someone impersonating a mobile network official, alleging his involvement with a southern drug trafficking gang.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The caller requested a money transfer for verification purposes. However, when the deputy commander asked for the account details, the caller ended the call.

Following the incident, the police traced the phone number to the condominium where the equipment was found. The room was rented for about a month by 39 year old Noi, a resident of Sa Kaeo province.

Police suspect her involvement with the call centre gang and plan to issue an arrest warrant for charges related to unauthorised use and operation of telecommunications equipment.

Major General Worachat revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Police General Kittirat Phonphat have prioritised cracking down on call centre gangs deceiving the public.

This intensified focus follows the closure of Cambodian border checkpoints, which previously enabled the gangs to enter Thailand and set up equipment for fraudulent purposes.

In similar news, police in Bangkok recently arrested three members of a call centre scam network operating from a luxury hotel in the Chatuchak district last month. Officers seized over 1,000 methamphetamine tablets, company documents, and multiple mule bank accounts used for laundering victims’ money.

The gang lured victims into transferring funds through fake loan applications, later converting the stolen money into gold for resale.

The confiscated equipment has been handed over to Bang Bua Thong police station for further action, as police continue to expand their investigation to apprehend all involved parties, reported by KhaoSod

