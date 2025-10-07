Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

Claims of theft leave doctors questioning man’s mental state

Petch Petpailin 2 hours ago Last Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Photo via X/ @Mr_Whathapened

A Thai man in the Isaan province of Buriram sought help after he locked his penis with steel and plastic rings, claiming someone tried to steal his private part because of its size.

Satuek Hospital, on October 6, called rescuers from the Wang Krood Foundation to assist the medical team in removing two rings from the man’s penis. The hospital’s medical staff did not have the necessary cutting equipment for the unexpected task.

Rescuers used a grinding machine to carefully cut through the rings to avoid injuring the man’s genitals. The team successfully removed both rings within ten minutes, though the condition of the organ did not appear to improve.

According to a report by KhaoSod, the tip of the man’s penis had swollen to the size of a fist. One of the rescuers, 31 year old Narong Saengprasert, told the media he was stunned upon seeing the man’s condition.

Narong explained that one ring was made of plastic while the other was a stainless steel ring, originally part of a fishing rod. The two rings had tightly constricted the base of the penis, causing severe swelling at the tip.

Buriram man places rings on penis in fear of theft
Photo via X/ @Mr_Whathapened

What shocked Narong and the medical team even more was the man’s explanation for placing the rings on his penis. The patient claimed that a community health volunteer had tried to steal his penis because of its unusually large size, which, he said, required an extra-large condom size of 69 millimetres.

Doctors suspected the patient might be suffering from a mental health condition or under the influence of intoxicating substances. They planned to conduct a psychological evaluation for appropriate treatment, but the results were not disclosed.

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya in March, when rescuers had to remove a stainless steel ring from a Thai man’s penis. That man admitted he had been trying to enhance his sexual performance.

Another bizarre case was reported in Bangkok last year, involving a Thai man who arrived at the hospital with eleven steel rings around his penis. He told doctors he had hoped the rings would enlarge his genitals.

