Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

Signs of abuse raise alarm as investigators probe child's death

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
76 1 minute read
Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A two year old boy has died with bruises covering his body, prompting an investigation by police in Nonthaburi province. The child’s biological father fainted upon arriving at the hospital, while the mother suspects her new partner of four months.

At 10.20pm yesterday, July 6, police from Sai Noi Police Station were informed by Sai Noi Hospital that a man and woman had brought a two year five month old boy for treatment. Despite efforts, the child passed away, leading investigators to examine the situation further.

At the hospital’s emergency room, officers found the deceased boy with multiple bruises. Thanawat, a 24 year old man, and Sirinya, the 23 year old child’s mother, were reportedly in shock.

Thanawat stated he is Sirinya’s partner, having lived with her for four months. He recounted returning to their Bang Bua Thong home to find the child crying alone upstairs.

Upon checking, he said he discovered the boy already showing these injuries. Thanawat asserted he has never harmed the child and insisted that they often played together without incident.

Sirinya mentioned that the bruises on her son’s body, especially around the knees, might be from his habit of throwing himself on the ground. However, she could not explain the marks on his back and ears.

Each time she returned from work, she noticed more bruises, leading her to suspect her partner’s involvement, although she preferred not to jump to conclusions and awaited the police investigation.

Related Articles

During this time, Phurithat, the 34 year old boy’s biological father, arrived at the hospital and was overcome with grief, collapsing to the floor in tears. Relatives comforted him as best as they could.

Initially, officers took Thanawat for questioning, planning to coordinate with Bang Bua Thong Police Station, where the incident took place, to delve deeper into the cause of death. The child’s body will also be sent for an autopsy as per legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.

Police investigate toddler's death with bruises in Nonthaburi | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Rescuer catches giant king cobra in Trang durian orchard Thailand News

Rescuer catches giant king cobra in Trang durian orchard

56 seconds ago
Police investigate toddler&#8217;s death with bruises in Nonthaburi Crime News

Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

14 minutes ago
Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot Phuket News

Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot

24 minutes ago
Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays Bangkok News

Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays

37 minutes ago
Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks Thailand News

Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks

49 minutes ago
Thailand warns travellers of Japan&#8217;s new power bank rules Thailand News

Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules

59 minutes ago
Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute Crime News

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute

1 hour ago
Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party Thailand News

Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party

1 hour ago
Burmese man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder in Samut Prakan hotel Crime News

Burmese man arrested for wife’s murder in Samut Prakan hotel

1 hour ago
Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup Pattaya News

Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup

2 hours ago
Family feud: Thai father&#8217;s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend Thailand News

Family feud: Thai father’s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend

2 hours ago
Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows Road deaths

Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows

2 hours ago
Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues Thailand News

Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues

2 hours ago
Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border Crime News

Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border

2 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification Bangkok News

Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP&#8217;s car in Songkhla Thailand News

Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP’s car in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings Thailand News

Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video

3 hours ago
Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy Phuket News

Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy

3 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

4 hours ago
Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal Business News

Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal

4 hours ago
Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution Crime News

Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution

4 hours ago
Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns Thailand News

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns

4 hours ago
Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown Phuket News

Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown

4 hours ago
Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets Thailand News

Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x