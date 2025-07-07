Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

A two year old boy has died with bruises covering his body, prompting an investigation by police in Nonthaburi province. The child’s biological father fainted upon arriving at the hospital, while the mother suspects her new partner of four months.

At 10.20pm yesterday, July 6, police from Sai Noi Police Station were informed by Sai Noi Hospital that a man and woman had brought a two year five month old boy for treatment. Despite efforts, the child passed away, leading investigators to examine the situation further.

At the hospital’s emergency room, officers found the deceased boy with multiple bruises. Thanawat, a 24 year old man, and Sirinya, the 23 year old child’s mother, were reportedly in shock.

Thanawat stated he is Sirinya’s partner, having lived with her for four months. He recounted returning to their Bang Bua Thong home to find the child crying alone upstairs.

Upon checking, he said he discovered the boy already showing these injuries. Thanawat asserted he has never harmed the child and insisted that they often played together without incident.

Sirinya mentioned that the bruises on her son’s body, especially around the knees, might be from his habit of throwing himself on the ground. However, she could not explain the marks on his back and ears.

Each time she returned from work, she noticed more bruises, leading her to suspect her partner’s involvement, although she preferred not to jump to conclusions and awaited the police investigation.

During this time, Phurithat, the 34 year old boy’s biological father, arrived at the hospital and was overcome with grief, collapsing to the floor in tears. Relatives comforted him as best as they could.

Initially, officers took Thanawat for questioning, planning to coordinate with Bang Bua Thong Police Station, where the incident took place, to delve deeper into the cause of death. The child’s body will also be sent for an autopsy as per legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.