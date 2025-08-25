Body of missing Buriram woman found on Phetchaburi roadside

A woman from Buriram was found dead on a roadside in Phetchaburi, three days after disappearing from the home of Doctor Pla.

On August 22 at 12.30pm, police at Baan Lat district station were informed of a body discovered on the Ban Lat-Phor Rieang road, village 8, Tha Chang subdistrict, Baan Lat district, Phetchaburi province. Police coordinated with hospital personnel and the Sawangsanphet Dhammasathan Foundation to investigate the scene.

The deceased, identified as 55 year old Naunchan from Buriram, was found lying in grass beside the road, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black trousers. A black rope was around her neck, and she had been dead for about a day. Forensic experts and medical examiners from Ban Lat Hospital were called to determine the cause of death.

The victim’s daughter revealed that her mother had been staying at Doctor Pla’s home in Baan Lat district, not far from the discovery site, before disappearing three days earlier. Efforts were made to locate her, leading to the unfortunate discovery of her body, reported KhaoSod.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation of the scene to ascertain whether the death was a suicide or a homicide, given the rope found around the victim’s neck.

In similar news, in Samut Prakan, neighbours were alarmed after a 59 year old woman failed to send her routine morning greetings for two days, leading to the discovery of her body inside her apartment. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and awaiting autopsy results to establish the cause of death.

On August 7, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatthakorn Chainoi of Bang Phli Police Station received a report of the death at a housing complex in Bang Phli district. Forensic doctors from the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Institute and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation joined the investigation at the scene.

The woman’s body was found on the bed, partially dressed and in a decomposed state. She was wearing a bra with a towel covering her chest, while her underwear had been removed and placed between her legs.