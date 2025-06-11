‘Dead’ man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal

Emergency responders in Nonthaburi were left stunned when a man, presumed dead and floating in a canal, suddenly cried out for help.

The shocking turn of events left police and volunteers scrambling to rescue the man, who was later identified as 70 year old Kosem.

Police from Bang Bua Thong station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers responded today, June 11, to a report of a body found floating beneath a bridge over Khlong Lamphu, located on Highway 9 in Lamphu subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong district.

The alarming call had come from a local fisherman who, along with a friend, had noticed what appeared to be a lifeless body in the water.

The body was floating motionless, with the man’s head resting against a large concrete block near the edge of the canal. As responders arrived, they noted visible blood and wounds on his face, reinforcing the assumption that the man had already passed away. They began preparing to recover the body from the water.

In an unexpected twist, an officer used a stick to move the concrete block, and the man suddenly sprang to life, crying out, “Help me!” The rescuers were taken aback, visibly shocked by the sound of the man’s voice, and quickly sprang into action, pulling him out of the water.

Once safely on land, the man identified himself as Kosem, a 70 year old resident. He explained that he had fainted while walking home and, in the process, accidentally fallen into the canal.

His injuries were not life-threatening, and after being examined by medical staff, he was taken to Bang Bua Thong Hospital for further treatment, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident has raised questions about the man’s condition and the miraculous nature of his “resurrection.” While it initially seemed like a tragic drowning, the sudden revival of Kosem has left rescuers and onlookers in awe of the unexpected turn of events.