Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man | Thaiger
Pattaya police arrested four transgender women yesterday, February 24, following the alleged theft from a German tourist, a case that later turned into an assault near Pattaya Beach. Two other suspects are still being sought.

Pattaya City Police Station, along with Pattaya Tourist Police and Chon Buri Immigration officers, conducted the operation.

The four suspects were identified as 24 year old Phimmada, 22 year old Kewalin, 26 year old Mawin, and 21 year old Worawit.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by 55 year old Markus Santl, a German national, who reported that two transgender women stole 35,000 baht in cash and 1,200 euros from a safe inside his room at a condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Santl told police he later located one of the alleged offenders near Pattaya Beach but was then attacked by a group.

Investigators stated that Santl had invited Phimmada and Kewalin to his room on the night of the incident. During that time, Santl and Phimmada went into the bathroom while Kewalin stayed outside.

Kewalin later claimed to have noticed an envelope of cash and reportedly took the money.

Related Articles

After they left the bathroom, the planned sexual encounter was reportedly called off. Phimmada and Kewalin then left the room.

During questioning, the two suspects admitted splitting the cash, with Kewalin taking 15,000 baht, and Phimmada 18,500 baht.

Santl later realised the money was missing and went downstairs to look for the suspects. He reportedly found Phimmada, restrained the suspect and tried to call police, but Phimmada shouted for help.

Mawin, Worawit and two other suspects then joined the confrontation and assaulted Santl, leaving him injured.

Police charged Phimmada, Mawin and Worawit with jointly assaulting another person, causing injury. Phimmada and Kewalin were also charged with jointly committing theft at night in a dwelling, or receiving stolen property. All four were taken into custody for legal proceedings.

After the arrest, Phimmada and Kewalin apologised with a wai and said they acted out of greed after seeing a large amount of money, reported เรารักพัทยา.

Santl thanked Pattaya City Police for quickly tracking down the suspects and said he planned to return to Pattaya in December, intending to bring a gift basket to officers as a token of appreciation.

Similarly, back in July last year, a Thai lifeguard caught a transgender thief and handed her over to police after she snatched a bracelet from a foreign tourist jogging along Patong Beach in Phuket. Officers later offered the lifeguard a cash reward for his help.

