Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality

Thailand may have just made history by legalising same-sex marriage, but former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says the party can’t stop at rainbow flags and parades.

In a hard-hitting interview with the Bangkok Post for Pride Month, Srettha warned that true equality needs to go far beyond symbolism.

“The goal should no longer be limited to designated celebrations such as Pride Month. We must ensure every identity is protected under the law and that Thailand continues progressing toward a safer, more equal society.”

Under Srettha’s leadership, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, the third in Asia, and the 38th in the world. But he insists this should be just the beginning.

“I don’t believe LGBTQ+ people want to make a particular month ‘special’ for themselves. What they really want is genuine acceptance and equal rights, just like heterosexual people.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Srettha called out the tokenism of Pride campaigns and urged for everyday equality.

“LGBTQ+ people are normal members of society. They simply want to be recognised and respected for who they are, every single day.”

He said the next step is tackling legal loopholes still harming LGBTQ+ individuals, from the Gender Recognition Bill to protections for sex workers. He highlighted how many transgender women are still labelled “Mr” in official documents, leading to discrimination.

“These are sensitive issues, but they need to be discussed. LGBTQ+ people are not asking for special treatment. They just want to be treated fairly under the law.”

The former politician also warned that inequality, not just around sexuality, but in healthcare, education and economic opportunity, is pushing Thailand into crisis, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo courtesy of Media Outreach Newswire

With the country’s population projected to shrink from 66 million to 37 million in 50 years, Srettha blamed growing disillusionment.

“Many Thais are choosing not to have children because they don’t want them to face the same barriers. Some even send their children abroad in search of fairness and opportunity.”

He said tackling this decline means fixing inequality at its roots, from improving rural healthcare to demanding elite international schools offer scholarships.

“If the government can ensure fairness, security and dignity, people will feel confident to raise families in Thailand again.”

In his final message, Srettha tied equality to national survival: “It’s not just about rights on paper, but the confidence to live, work and raise families in dignity.”

