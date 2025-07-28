Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

Crackdown escalates as officials race to purge narcotics

Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
Picture courtesy of Phuket City Police

Phuket’s intensified drug raids continue under the national No Drugs, No Dealers policy, with several arrests made and drugs seized across the island. Efforts spearheaded by local authorities aim to eliminate drugs from every village within three months.

The campaign, led by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Provincial Police Commander Sinlert Sukhum, involves collaboration between police, administrative officers, and defence volunteers across all districts. In Phuket Town, a raid on July 24 in the Saphan Ruam Phoonphon Community resulted in the arrest of 40 year old Plakorn, also known as Korn.

Police confiscated 19.55 grammes of crystal meth, 80 methamphetamine pills, a mobile phone, and a red Honda Sonic motorbike, all valued at 80,000 baht (US$2,465). Korn faces charges of drug possession and trafficking.

On July 25 at 1.20am, the Phuket Provincial Administration Special Operations Unit conducted a sting operation in Koh Sirey, arresting a 37 year old man for selling crystal meth to local youths.

Police seized 1.01 grammes of crystal meth, 400 baht (US$12) in marked notes, a phone, motorbike, and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was charged with possession, sale, and use of Category 1 drugs.

Later that day, a checkpoint on Soi Patak 18, Karon, led to the arrest of a man with 8.18 grammes of crystal meth. He was charged with possession for sale and drug use. In Kathu District, 24 Thai and foreign workers at a construction camp in Moo 1, Kamala, were tested for drugs; one tested positive and was referred for treatment under the 1 user = 1 dealer approach.

Picture courtesy of Phuket City Police

Drug raid

A raid in the Khao Noi community, Tambon Kathu, uncovered seven methamphetamine pills, resulting in the arrest of a Thai male. In Baan Mon, Patong, eight people using a building as a drug den tested positive for drug use and were referred for rehabilitation. Investigations are ongoing to trace suppliers.

In Thalang District, two arrests were made on separate operations on July 25. One man was found with two methamphetamine pills at a checkpoint in Ban Mak Prok, Mai Khao, and charged with driving under the influence.

Picture courtesy of Mueang District Office

Another raid resulted in the arrest of a woman with 4.43 grammes of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn. She faces charges of possession with intent to sell and drug use.

Governor Sophon announced that from July 22 to July 25, coordinated drug raids led to 43 arrests across 26 locations in Phuket. Among those arrested, 24 face serious drug charges while 19 were detained for drug use.

Police seized 1,873 methamphetamine pills, 43.64 grammes of crystal meth, 3 grammes of ketamine, and 5 ecstasy pills, along with assets valued at 123,000 baht (US$3,790).

Picture courtesy of Kathu District Office

Governor Sophon highlighted that from October 1, 2023, to July 21, 2025, 2,262 drug cases were resolved, resulting in 2,379 arrests. Of these, 1,401 people faced serious drug charges, and 978 were arrested for drug use.

Seizures included 253,876 methamphetamine pills, 28.9 kilogrammes of crystal meth, 1.49 kilogrammes of cocaine, 4 kilogrammes of ketamine, and 28,268 ecstasy pills. Authorities also confiscated property valued at over 42 million baht and dismantled 19 major drug networks in Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon emphasised that the campaign’s success relies on cooperation between police, civil officials, health workers, and the public. He noted that enforcement alone is insufficient, and that prevention, rehabilitation, and community development are crucial to addressing the province’s drug issues.

Picture courtesy of Kathu District Office

Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
