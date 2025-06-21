Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid

Raid at Soi Khao Noi camp reveals 3 people with narcotics traces

Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid
A major drug bust in Pattaya has resulted in the arrest of two siblings, accused of running a dangerous drug operation in the heart of the city.

On Thursday, June 19, Bang Lamung district officials swooped in on a workers’ camp and apartment complex after receiving multiple complaints from locals about widespread drug use and distribution.

The operation was led by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, alongside key officials including Wanchai Wannaphrom, head of the Bang Lamung Administrative Office, and Kamphrai Laosaen, an administrative officer. They were also supported by the Bang Lamung Territorial Defence Volunteers.

Their target: a 66 year old woman, Wongsawarin, known as “Auntie Fat,” who is accused of selling crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as Ice, to both Thai and foreign workers residing in the area.

The raid began at a workers’ camp in Soi Khao Noi, where over 10 people, both local and foreign, were gathered. Drug tests revealed that three of them had traces of narcotics in their systems. During questioning, the workers admitted to purchasing drugs from Auntie Fat, which led the authorities to set up a sting operation.

Undercover officers arranged to buy 500 baht worth of crystal meth from Auntie Fat. When the transaction took place, police moved in, arresting her as she sat outside her apartment. Authorities found the marked money and discovered nine plastic bags containing 1.12 grammes of crystal meth, as well as two meth pills. The drugs were carefully organised and ready for distribution.

Further investigation revealed her 64 year old brother, Thawisak, known as “Red,” and his wife were also involved in the drug trade. Police searched their apartment and found three plastic bags with 0.53 gramme of crystal meth. They also uncovered an array of drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes, bongs, plastic bags, a digital scale, and lighters, further evidence of their involvement in the illegal narcotic business, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers also found that nine other residents of the building had tested positive for drug use. All were documented and sent for rehabilitation. Both siblings were arrested and charged with possession and distribution of Category 1 narcotics, specifically meth and crystal meth.

This latest bust comes as part of ongoing efforts by Pattaya authorities to combat the growing drug trade in the region. With more arrests likely and further investigations ongoing, authorities have vowed to continue cracking down on drug trafficking in Pattaya, sending a clear message that such criminal activities will not be tolerated.

