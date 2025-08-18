Phuket drug raids: Suspects arrested, meth seized in major crackdown

Officials from the Special Operations Unit of the Phuket Provincial Defense Office have apprehended suspected drug dealers and confiscated methamphetamine (ya bah) and crystal meth (ya ice) in coordinated operations across all three districts of the island.

The raids, which took place from August 14 to August 17 as part of the No Drugs, No Dealers campaign, were spearheaded by senior district officials with support from the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor). The most significant operation occurred in Cherng Talay, resulting in the arrest of four Thai men following a tip-off about a drug network.

Among those apprehended was 27 year old Beer and 21 year old Beach, caught with 10.58 grammes of crystal meth, two motorcycle, and two phones. They are charged with possession and distribution of Category 1 narcotics.

Additionally, 27 year old Jack was found with 41.49 grammes of crystal meth and a phone, facing charges of intent to distribute. The fourth person, 24 year old Bas, was arrested with 1.34 grammes of crystal meth, six meth pills, a motorcycle, and a phone, and is charged with possession and use.

In total, officers seized grammes of crystal meth and six ya bah pills during the operation. The arrests occurred at various locations, including outside a convenience store, a rental house, and a hotel in Thalang, before the suspects were transferred to the Cherng Talay Police Station.

A separate operation in Soi King Kaew 1/1, Ratsada, on August 16 led to the arrest of 25 year old Kod, who was found with 10.06 grammes of crystal meth and two phones. He faces charges of possession and distribution. Furthermore, five people identified as drug users voluntarily entered treatment and were transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

On August 15, district officials, defense volunteers, and Patong Police conducted random drug tests on 55 employees at the Sugar nightclub on Soi Bangla, with no positive results reported.

Governor Sophon, noting the official reports, emphasised the national No Drugs, No Dealers directive, which mandates a three-month deadline for villages with drug issues to implement local prevention strategies and achieve drug-free status, reported The Phuket News.

“These crackdowns send a clear message that Phuket will not tolerate drug networks,” said Governor Sopon, “Our goal is to ensure safe, drug-free communities across the island.”