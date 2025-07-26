Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid

Police from Wang Thonglang station, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Investigation Unit 4, raided a drug-fuelled party in the Ramkhamhaeng area today. The operation resulted in 27 testing positive for drugs.

The raid was commanded by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Police Major General Nopasilp Phulwasawat, Pol. Maj. Gen. Charin Kopatata, Deputy Police Commissioner General Pallop Aermla, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanantorn Rattanasitthipak. They directed Police Colonel Jetsada Yangnok from Wang Thonglang station and other senior police officers to lead the operation.

Officers targeted a building located in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, Lane 2, in the Phlapphla subdistrict of Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, after receiving a tip-off about a drug party.

The property comprised two three-storey buildings covering approximately 800 square metres. It featured about 40 guest rooms on the upper floors, while the ground floor included a colourful display of underwear behind the counter and a dimly lit hall with sofas for karaoke and drinking. Within this environment, officers found 44 male partygoers, aged between 30 and 60, clad only in underwear.

During the search, police discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine alongside drug paraphernalia, including needles. The drugs were seized as evidence, and all party attendees were subjected to urine tests for drugs.

A 42 year old man identified only as Witthaya, who managed the venue, said that the establishment catered to male clients with similar sexual preferences, charging an entrance fee of 250 baht each. He claimed the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to the clients themselves.

Pol. Col. Jetsada revealed that this venue had been previously raided multiple times by Wang Thonglang police for illegal activities, including the sale of alcohol and drug use. Despite this, it continued to operate clandestinely.

Of the 44 partygoers, 27 tested positive for drugs, with two charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, two charged with drug use, and 23 referred for rehabilitation, KhaoSod reported.

The manager, Witthaya, was also charged, and all suspects were taken to Wang Thonglang station for further legal proceedings.