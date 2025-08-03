Raids in Jomtien’s Soi 2 lead to drug arrests

In the late evening of August 1, a coordinated raid was conducted in the Jomtien Soi 2 community of Nongprue, Banglamung district, Chon Buri.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent Arut Saphanont, Deputy Inspector Prasitboon Bunprasit, and the Narcotics Suppression Unit, in collaboration with Banglamung district administrative officials Nathaphop Yomjinda, Tharit Chancharoon, and Natthawat Sophonsewatsilp.

This initiative was part of Pattaya City Police Chief Anek Sarathongyoo and Banglamung District Chief Patcharapatch Srithanyanon’s anti-drug policy, supporting the government’s NO Drugs No Dealers campaign aimed at dismantling drug networks throughout the country.

The operation was set into motion following a tip-off about a group of youths involved in drug trafficking within the community. As a result, four people were apprehended and quantities of narcotics were seized.

The suspects were identified as Nanthasak, known as Pae, found with 7.3 grammes of crystal meth and one methamphetamine pill; Naphatsakorn, referred to as Ji, caught with five meth pills and 0.4 grammes of ice; Pansak, known as San, in possession of eight meth pills and 6.3 grammes of ice; and Wuttipong, called To, who was intercepted whilst delivering drugs to Pansak.

In addition to these arrests, random urine tests conducted within the community identified eight people who tested positive for drug use. All those involved were taken into custody for further investigation.

The raid unfolded under a tense atmosphere as some suspects pleaded for leniency, with one person requesting officers to release their partner and take full responsibility themselves.

Following the operation, all suspects were handed over to Pattaya City Police Station investigators to proceed with legal actions. Officials have pledged to intensify their efforts to eradicate drug trafficking activities within the area, reported The Pattaya News.

Jomtien’s Soi 2 has been a problematic zone for some time now, regularly targeted by law enforcement for raids and actions. Despite initial searches yielding no results, possibly due to prior warnings, officials returned later in the day, leading to the successful seizure and arrests.