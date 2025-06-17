Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

Intruders leave trail of destruction after wild night

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
78 1 minute read
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 50 year old lawyer was left devastated after discovering his luxury two-storey home in Udon Thani had been ransacked and used for a drug party, resulting in damages estimated at 1.5 million baht.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 16, with Police Lieutenant Suksan Hasuk, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, receiving the report and promptly investigating the scene in Non Khamin community, Nong Bua subdistrict.

The once-elegant residence was found in disarray, stripped of valuables including aluminium, wiring, car parts, wheels, and air conditioning units. The opulence of the house had been completely destroyed. Apisit, who guided the police through his property, expressed his shock at the state of his home.

Inside the bathroom, evidence of drug use suggested that the burglars indulged in a drug party, likely involving multiple people given the house’s size. It is suspected that the culprits used drugs to energise themselves before causing further damage to the property.

Apisit recounted purchasing the house around 2020, initially using it as an office for selling commercial buildings. However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to halt his business operations and relocate.

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

He rarely visited the house, and his latest visit left him in disbelief at the vandalism and theft, with items such as wiring, aluminium, and air conditioning units stolen.

The lawyer expressed his frustration and heartbreak over the incident, hoping for justice to be served to those responsible. He urged the police to quickly apprehend the culprits, condemning the audacity of the criminals in Udon Thani, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a Phuket family had a shocking start to the new year after returning from celebrations to find their home broken into. Thieves made off with a safe containing 1 million baht in cash, gold bars, gold necklaces, and passports. Police are now working to track down the suspects and recover the stolen property.

Latest Thailand News
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

3 minutes ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

12 minutes ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

24 minutes ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

37 minutes ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

50 minutes ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

1 hour ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

1 hour ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

1 hour ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

2 hours ago
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

2 hours ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

2 hours ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

2 hours ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

4 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

4 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

4 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

4 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

4 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

4 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

4 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

5 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

5 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x