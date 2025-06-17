Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

A 50 year old lawyer was left devastated after discovering his luxury two-storey home in Udon Thani had been ransacked and used for a drug party, resulting in damages estimated at 1.5 million baht.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 16, with Police Lieutenant Suksan Hasuk, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, receiving the report and promptly investigating the scene in Non Khamin community, Nong Bua subdistrict.

The once-elegant residence was found in disarray, stripped of valuables including aluminium, wiring, car parts, wheels, and air conditioning units. The opulence of the house had been completely destroyed. Apisit, who guided the police through his property, expressed his shock at the state of his home.

Inside the bathroom, evidence of drug use suggested that the burglars indulged in a drug party, likely involving multiple people given the house’s size. It is suspected that the culprits used drugs to energise themselves before causing further damage to the property.

Apisit recounted purchasing the house around 2020, initially using it as an office for selling commercial buildings. However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to halt his business operations and relocate.

He rarely visited the house, and his latest visit left him in disbelief at the vandalism and theft, with items such as wiring, aluminium, and air conditioning units stolen.

The lawyer expressed his frustration and heartbreak over the incident, hoping for justice to be served to those responsible. He urged the police to quickly apprehend the culprits, condemning the audacity of the criminals in Udon Thani, reported KhaoSod.

