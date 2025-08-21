Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

Attack shocks local community as police investigate motive

Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

A 30 year old man, Chawin, was apprehended for allegedly attacking a motorcycle taxi driver in Bangkok, resulting in severe injuries.

Police acted on an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court, dated August 19, for causing grievous bodily harm. Chawin was taken into custody in Tha Ruea district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, with a folding knife found in his possession.

The incident occurred on August 5, when Sirichai, a motorcycle taxi driver, was stabbed in front of Soi Wongsawang 11, Bang Sue district, Bangkok. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts identified Chawin as the assailant.

He confessed to the attack, driven by hallucinations from cannabis use. Chawin claimed to hear whispers accusing Nao and Got, fellow motorcycle taxi drivers, of planning to assault his wife.

Acting on these delusions, he sought out Nao and Got. On his way, he mistook Sirichai, who was dropping off a passenger, for one of them due to his similar cab affiliation. He turned back and stabbed Sirichai once before fleeing home.

Chawin later hid at a residence in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya until his arrest. He admitted to being addicted to cannabis, which he said caused the persistent auditory hallucinations he experienced, leading to the violent incident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a dispute over a glance escalated when a 40 year old man, Akhom, stabbed a 48 year old outside a bank in Thon Buri, Bangkok. Bystanders intervened to restrain the attacker, who was subsequently charged by police.

Police Colonel Suraphat Rattanatraiwong of Buppharam Police Station reported that the incident occurred on the sidewalk in front of a bank in Wat Kanlaya subdistrict. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was rushed to Naval Hospital for treatment. Akhom sustained a deep cut to his right hand from the knife and was taken to Taksin Hospital.

