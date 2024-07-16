Smoke and mirrors: Grandson’s row over cigarettes ends in tragedy

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred in Udon Thani where an elderly man was killed by his grandson after an argument over cigarettes. The event shocked the local community, who described the deceased as a kind and sociable person.

Police in Kumphawapi district, Udon Thani, yesterday, July 15, received a report of a murder at a house in Pa Kho subdistrict. Officers promptly rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of 78 year old Sai, lying face down with multiple knife wounds to his mouth, head, and neck. The perpetrator was identified as 37 year old Thanongsak, also known as Tom, the grandson of the deceased.

CCTV footage from across the street showed Thanongsak leaving the house after the incident. A woman’s voice could be heard shouting.

“Tom, what have you done? Tom has killed the old man!”

The wife of the deceased, 77 year old Taeng-on, recounted the harrowing event. She was cooking rice in the kitchen when she saw her grandson entering the house. She greeted him and asked why he was there so early in the morning, but he did not respond and walked inside.

Last moments

Her husband then questioned why their grandson was pacing around, to which he said he was just walking around. Moments later, she heard her husband scream. Rushing into the house, she saw her husband lying in a pool of blood while her grandson fled the scene. She immediately called for help from neighbours.

Taeng-on shared that her husband loved their grandson dearly and was very protective of him. The grandson’s parents worked in Bangkok and sent money to support him. Before the incident, she noticed her husband seemed unusually quiet and downcast, which she now believes might have been a forewarning from a previous argument over cigarettes.

She expressed disbelief that their long life together, spanning over 50 years and seven children, would end in such a tragic manner.

A neighbour, 36 year old Aom provided further insights into the incident. She mentioned that Thanongsak had been asking his grandfather for cigarettes all night, preventing both the elderly man and his wife from sleeping.

She also noted that Thanongsak had a history of drug problems and lived in a nearby house, relying on his grandparents for food and care. The deceased was well-liked in the community, often engaging with neighbours and known for his friendly nature.

Following the incident, the police successfully apprehended Thanongsak at his home. He was taken to Kumphawapi Police Station for further questioning and was charged with intentional manslaughter. Legal proceedings will follow to ensure justice is served, reported KhaoSod.