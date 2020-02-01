Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains | The Thaiger

Economy
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
The Thai baht, whose meteoric rise seemed unstoppable only weeks ago, has become Asia’s worst performing currency so far this year. It’s lost nearly half of its 2019 gains in just a month as fears over the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak threaten Thai tourism.
The Year of the Rat has not been kind to Thailand. As late as December, there were reports the central bank was struggling to rein in the runaway baht, whose strength was harming tourism, exports and international relations. Now, the tables are turned and the Kingdom is scrambling for a Plan B to deal with lost tourism revenue, especially from China.
China’s ban on group tours to help contain the spreading virus that’s left 259 people dead as of today will inevitably take a toll on Thailand’s tourism industry, a key driver of growth.
China is Thailand’s biggest source not only of foreign tourists but also foreign investment, and its second largest export market. Eleven million Chinese visited Thailand last year, 28% of the total. The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects at least 2 million fewer Chinese visits this year.
The chief markets strategist of Krung Thai Bank says virus cases are affecting tourism. Health authorities have detected 19 cases, the most outside of China.
“Importers are also panicking, rushing to buy dollars for fear that the baht will weaken further.”
He added that the baht might reach 32.5 per dollar during this quarter.
The baht traded at 31.11 to the greenback on Thursday, the weakest in seven months. It reached a 7 year peak of 29.91 last year.
China is also the Kingdom’s second largest export market. “In the short term, a weak baht is good for exports, which should not contract,” according to the chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council.
But the virus is exacerbating problems for the economy, as exports have already taken a hit from the US-China trade war, and investments were slowed by a delayed fiscal budget.
The finance ministry on Wednesday slashed its 2020 growth outlook from 3.3%, to 2.8% after it estimated 2019 growth would be 2.5%, a five year low.
The head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank told Reuters the manufacturing sector will be affected next if the China shutdown extends beyond early February.
“”So the next shoe to fall is supply chain disruption,” he said. “China sneezes…Asia catches the economic flu.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Economy
Government to extend “Chim Shop Chai” in February
The government is set to roll out a new phase of last year’s successful Chim Shop Chai (Eat Shop Spend) stimulus program to promote domestic spending. The measure is also intended to encourage investment by businesses in an economy hampered by a slowdown in tourist arrivals as a result of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.
The package, to be implemented in February, has been assigned to the Fiscal Policy Office, the Revenue Department and the Comptroller Department to work out details. Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the 12.6 million people already registered for the program will be eligible to take part.
He says it is yet to be decided whether the program will include the 1000 baht giveaway per person included in the first phase, depending on the economic situation and assessments expected by the end of the month.
In addition to the millions of people already registered, about 170,000 retail shops, malls and department stores have joined, with 28 billion baht already spent via the Electronic Wallet apps.
Thai tourists who travel domestically can have their spending deducted from taxable income. Financial institutions will be urged to provide low-interest loans to tourism operators. Hotels will be allowed to deduct spending on renovation from their taxable income.
Uttama says the most noteworthy stimulus is a tax incentive for companies investing in new machinery.
“They’ll be allowed to deduct up to 2.5 times their investment in new machinery, spent this year, from their taxable revenues.”
The finance minister says he hopes the measure will boost domestic investment by up to 110 billion baht and increase the economic growth rate by 0.25%, with a cost of only 8.6 billion baht in tax revenue.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Baht will continue to remain strong throughout 2020
The Thai baht will continue to maintain its strength for the rest of 2020. It will remain strong, propelled by the increased surpluses in the Thai current account and the country’s trade balance.
Kobsidthi Silpachai, KBank’s head of capital markets research, predicts that the Thai baht will float around 29.75 against the US dollar for the first half of 2020, and then appreciate to 29.25 at the end of the year, said
Reuters report that the Thai baht was Asia’s star-performance currency during 2019, rising by more than 7% against the greenback.
The baht continued to leverage off the country’s massive current account surplus over 2019, rising inflows of tourism revenue and the near-record foreign reserves – all this despite subdued local economic growth. The foreign reserves made the Thai baht the go-to currency for investors with with its ‘safe haven’ reputation for actual investment or speculation.
Thailand’s current account surplus totalled $33.2 billion as of last November, accounting for 5.3% of GDP, according to the Bangkok Post. The country’s trade surplus with the US was $19 billion for last year. Thailand’s GDP growth is forecast to be around 2.7% this year.
An adjustment to ease loan-to-value (LTV) regulations is not forecast to massively rev up sagging property sales as the purchasing power of Thais is being tempered by elevated household debt – some 79% of GDP.
The Bank of Thailand eased the tightened LTV rules governing mortgage lending which shortens the minimum debt-servicing period for first mortgages required for those seeking a second loan for homes priced below 10 million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Thailand’s trade surplus with the US has now exceeded US$20 billion. Bloomberg reports that this could trigger the Thai currency to be added to the US Treasury’s watchlist of “currency manipulators”.
According to US Census Bureau data, the surplus reached US$20.05 billion in the 12 months up to the end of November 2019. That exceeds a $20 billion upper limit the US Treasury has set for bilateral goods trade deficits, and means Thailand now violates two of the three criteria needed to add the strong south east Asian economy and currency onto its watch list.
This latest development will increase scrutiny on Thailand’s currency policies. At the same time Thai’s senior finance officials have been working to rein in the baht’s 8% rise against the US dollar since the start of 2019, the fastest appreciation among major Asian currencies. The US is Thailand’s third-biggest trading partner.
Veerathai Santiprabhob, the Bank of Thailand Governor, speaking yesterday with Bloomberg, says that Thailand is engaged in a close dialogue with US officials about Thailand’s performance on key measures used to evaluate a “currency manipulator. He says Thailand is yet to verify a an alleged breach of the $20 billion trade surplus threshold with its own official data.
Veerathai also mentioned that the baht’s progress against the USD in 2019 should show that “no one should consider Thailand as one that has tried to manipulate” the currency to gain an export advantage.
In a May 2019 report by the US Treasury, three south east Asian nations – Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam – were cited for the first time with two violations each, while Thailand was charged with one: for its high current-account surplus.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
