Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit

October 30, 2025, 11:44 AM
Pictures courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to speed up a major rice deal during their high-level meeting at the APEC summit in South Korea.

Before flying out yesterday, October 29, Anutin confirmed he would request China to fast-track the consideration of importing 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice, a move expected to boost Thailand’s economy and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

“This is an opportunity to generate national revenue and reinforce our trade relationship with China.”

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthamphan also revealed plans to visit China next month to finalise the government-to-government rice deal and expand agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

China has been Thailand’s largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years. Trade between the two nations reached US$96 billion (3.2 trillion baht), with a 28.1% increase in volume during the first eight months of this year, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Anutin’s remarks follow recent questions regarding Thailand’s economic strategy, especially in light of a new memorandum of understanding with the United States on rare earth minerals. The agreement sets the groundwork for collaboration on critical minerals aimed at strengthening energy security and promoting a sustainable global supply chain.

“This will support strategic industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and high-tech electronics.”

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat outlined Anutin’s packed schedule at the APEC summit. He will attend two key sessions: Towards a More Connected, Resilient Region and Beyond on Friday and Preparing a Future–Ready Asia–Pacific on Saturday, November 1.

The first session will showcase Thailand’s role in boosting trade, investment, and public-private partnerships, positioning itself as a regional connector. The second will focus on harnessing artificial intelligence and innovation to future-proof the region’s economy with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability.

Anutin with Lee Jae-myung

Anutin is also expected to speak at the APEC CEO summit under the theme Bridge, Business, Beyond, and join the ABAC Dialogue with APEC Economic Leaders, reported Bangkok Post.

He will also meet with members of the US-APEC Coalition and attend the official APEC Economic Leaders’ Gala Dinner. Last night, October 29, he was scheduled to join an exclusive dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, where informal talks with other world leaders were expected.

