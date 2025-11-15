China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

China has urged Thailand and Cambodia to ease rising border tensions, calling on both sides to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue.

China has called for calm between Thailand and Cambodia following a flare-up along their shared border that left one person dead and Thai soldiers injured. Beijing urged both nations to use existing diplomatic channels to defuse the situation before it worsens.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the recent tensions, calling on both governments to exercise restraint and seek resolution through dialogue.

“As a friendly neighbour to both countries, China hopes Thailand and Cambodia will engage in peaceful consultations and fully utilise bilateral mechanisms to manage the situation.”

Lin added that China is willing to play a “constructive role” in helping to ease the tensions and maintain regional stability.

The situation escalated sharply on Wednesday when reports emerged of a shooting incident that claimed the life of a local near the disputed border. Two days earlier, Thai soldiers had been injured by a landmine while patrolling a separate area along the frontier.

Cambodia responded by evacuating hundreds of villagers from an area close to the contested zone on Thursday, November 13.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat addressed the situation publicly, citing findings from the Asean Observers Team (AOT) in Thailand.

According to the report, the landmine incident occurred in Huai Ta Maria, Sisaket’s Kantharalak district, and appeared to involve a newly planted explosive, allegedly placed by Cambodian forces.

Thai authorities confirmed the discovery of PMN-2 landmine fragments at the blast site, along with three other mines in the vicinity. The location is part of a routine patrol route where Thai and Cambodian troops have both been stationed in the past.

Siripong stressed the need for caution in sharing details, warning that any false reports that harm Thailand’s position would trigger a firm response from the government.

According to Bangkok Post, the AOT also inspected Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and documented visible damage to a Thai military bunker and surrounding trees, which showed clear bullet marks. Forensic police used laser measurements to trace the bullet trajectories.

Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa, the Malaysian assistant defence attaché in Bangkok, confirmed the bullets had been recently discharged.