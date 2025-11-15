China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 10:21 AM
67 1 minute read
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

China has urged Thailand and Cambodia to ease rising border tensions, calling on both sides to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue.

China has called for calm between Thailand and Cambodia following a flare-up along their shared border that left one person dead and Thai soldiers injured. Beijing urged both nations to use existing diplomatic channels to defuse the situation before it worsens.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the recent tensions, calling on both governments to exercise restraint and seek resolution through dialogue.

“As a friendly neighbour to both countries, China hopes Thailand and Cambodia will engage in peaceful consultations and fully utilise bilateral mechanisms to manage the situation.”

Lin added that China is willing to play a “constructive role” in helping to ease the tensions and maintain regional stability.

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

The situation escalated sharply on Wednesday when reports emerged of a shooting incident that claimed the life of a local near the disputed border. Two days earlier, Thai soldiers had been injured by a landmine while patrolling a separate area along the frontier.

Cambodia responded by evacuating hundreds of villagers from an area close to the contested zone on Thursday, November 13.

Related Articles

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat addressed the situation publicly, citing findings from the Asean Observers Team (AOT) in Thailand.

According to the report, the landmine incident occurred in Huai Ta Maria, Sisaket’s Kantharalak district, and appeared to involve a newly planted explosive, allegedly placed by Cambodian forces.

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Mao Ning Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Facebook

Thai authorities confirmed the discovery of PMN-2 landmine fragments at the blast site, along with three other mines in the vicinity. The location is part of a routine patrol route where Thai and Cambodian troops have both been stationed in the past.

Siripong stressed the need for caution in sharing details, warning that any false reports that harm Thailand’s position would trigger a firm response from the government.

According to Bangkok Post, the AOT also inspected Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and documented visible damage to a Thai military bunker and surrounding trees, which showed clear bullet marks. Forensic police used laser measurements to trace the bullet trajectories.

Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa, the Malaysian assistant defence attaché in Bangkok, confirmed the bullets had been recently discharged.

Latest Thailand News
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

10 minutes ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

42 minutes ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

54 minutes ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

1 hour ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

18 hours ago
Bangkok climbs &#8216;World&#8217;s Best Cities&#8217; list, eyes top 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

18 hours ago
Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate

18 hours ago
Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

18 hours ago
Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre

19 hours ago
Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

19 hours ago
Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation | Thaiger Property

Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation

19 hours ago
Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers

19 hours ago
Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension

20 hours ago
2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years

20 hours ago
Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple

20 hours ago
Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

21 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run

21 hours ago
How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs? | Thaiger Automotive

How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs?

21 hours ago
Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted

21 hours ago
Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder | Thaiger Politics News

Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder

23 hours ago
American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident | Thaiger Bangkok News

American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident

23 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy | Thaiger Crime News

Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy

23 hours ago
Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | Thaiger Crime News

Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam

24 hours ago
Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation

24 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 10:21 AM
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.