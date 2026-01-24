Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 1:58 PM
158 1 minute read
Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

The father of an 18-year-old woman involved in a misconduct case has publicly denied receiving any money from lawyer Kaew, following claims that he demanded financial compensation.

On 24 January 2026, at approximately 11.53am, the father, who owns a tailor shop, released a public statement addressing claims that he accepted money from the accused lawyer. He stated that neither he nor his family received any payment in connection with the case.

The case centres on allegations that lawyer Kaew sexually harassed the 18-year-old woman inside a vehicle. The lawyer has acknowledged physical contact, including hugging and kissing, according to earlier reports. The incident reportedly occurred on 12 September 2025, and the woman’s father said he became aware of it on 25 December 2025.

In his statement, the father said the legal case has not yet been concluded and that no court has ruled on guilt or innocence. He noted that despite this, information about his family had been widely shared online, including personal details and allegations that he orchestrated the case for financial gain.

Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook

He said these claims had resulted in his family being labelled negatively on social media platforms. According to the statement, the father and daughter have been portrayed as extortionists, with the daughter no longer being viewed publicly as a complainant.

The father also referred to a press conference held by representatives of the accused lawyer one day earlier, stating that information presented publicly had contributed to misunderstanding about the case. He said the situation had affected his family’s standing in the community.

Authorities have not confirmed any financial transactions between the parties. Police and legal officials have stated that investigations are ongoing and that evidence will be reviewed as part of the judicial process.

Related Articles

The father said he had submitted written clarifications to media outlets to explain his position and requested that the case be allowed to proceed through the courts without further speculation.

Khaosod reported details of the statement and background of the case as part of its ongoing coverage. Officials have not released further updates at the time of reporting.

Latest Thailand News
Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police

3 minutes ago
Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | Thaiger Crime News

Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

54 minutes ago
Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

2 hours ago
Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child&#8217;s school | Thaiger Thailand News

Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child’s school

3 hours ago
Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

22 hours ago
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

1 day ago
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

1 day ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

1 day ago
Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

2 days ago
Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur

2 days ago
Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

2 days ago
Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim | Thaiger Thailand News

Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

2 days ago
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

2 days ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

2 days ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

2 days ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

2 days ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

2 days ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

2 days ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

2 days ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 1:58 PM
158 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.