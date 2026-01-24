Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

The father of an 18-year-old woman involved in a misconduct case has publicly denied receiving any money from lawyer Kaew, following claims that he demanded financial compensation.

On 24 January 2026, at approximately 11.53am, the father, who owns a tailor shop, released a public statement addressing claims that he accepted money from the accused lawyer. He stated that neither he nor his family received any payment in connection with the case.

The case centres on allegations that lawyer Kaew sexually harassed the 18-year-old woman inside a vehicle. The lawyer has acknowledged physical contact, including hugging and kissing, according to earlier reports. The incident reportedly occurred on 12 September 2025, and the woman’s father said he became aware of it on 25 December 2025.

In his statement, the father said the legal case has not yet been concluded and that no court has ruled on guilt or innocence. He noted that despite this, information about his family had been widely shared online, including personal details and allegations that he orchestrated the case for financial gain.

He said these claims had resulted in his family being labelled negatively on social media platforms. According to the statement, the father and daughter have been portrayed as extortionists, with the daughter no longer being viewed publicly as a complainant.

The father also referred to a press conference held by representatives of the accused lawyer one day earlier, stating that information presented publicly had contributed to misunderstanding about the case. He said the situation had affected his family’s standing in the community.

Authorities have not confirmed any financial transactions between the parties. Police and legal officials have stated that investigations are ongoing and that evidence will be reviewed as part of the judicial process.

The father said he had submitted written clarifications to media outlets to explain his position and requested that the case be allowed to proceed through the courts without further speculation.

Khaosod reported details of the statement and background of the case as part of its ongoing coverage. Officials have not released further updates at the time of reporting.