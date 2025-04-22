AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced impressive air traffic statistics for the Songkran period, highlighting a 4.3% increase in passenger traffic across the six airports it operates, compared to last year.

Dr Kerati Kijmanawat, President of AOT, revealed that from April 11 to 17, a total of 2.6 million passengers passed through Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports, setting a new benchmark for travel during the traditional Thai new year.

The number of international passengers surged to 1.6 million, up 3.1% from the previous year, while domestic travel saw an even more significant rise, with 1 million passengers recorded, reflecting a 6.2% increase.

A total of 16,064 flights were conducted during this busy period, marking a 7.6% rise in flight operations, including 8,752 international flights (up 5.4%) and 7,312 domestic flights (up 10.3%).

Dr Kerati attributed the success of this peak period to the enhanced efficiency of AOT’s passenger service systems.

He highlighted how advanced technologies, such as the Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) check-in kiosks and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD), had dramatically reduced check-in times, from 20 minutes on average to under one minute.

Additionally, biometric identification systems have sped up identity verification, cutting the process down from three minutes to just one. The new Automated Border Control (ABC) gates have reduced passport control wait times from 15 minutes to under two minutes.

The use of these technologies contributed to surpassing AOT’s internal service targets, ensuring that international arrivals were processed within 40 minutes, international departures within 55 minutes, and domestic arrivals and departures within 35 and 40 minutes, respectively.

AOT is also focusing on improving the overall airport experience for passengers. Terminal upgrades are underway to create more comfortable waiting areas and recreational zones, along with hosting cultural events, including traditional Thai performances and music, reported The Nation.

Looking to the future, Suvarnabhumi Airport, which has risen 19 places in the global rankings to 39th this year, aims to secure a spot among the top 20 airports worldwide by 2025.

Dr Kerati reaffirmed AOT’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and capacity to make Thailand a regional aviation hub, driving long-term economic and tourism growth.