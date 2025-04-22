AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
52 1 minute read
AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced impressive air traffic statistics for the Songkran period, highlighting a 4.3% increase in passenger traffic across the six airports it operates, compared to last year.

Dr Kerati Kijmanawat, President of AOT, revealed that from April 11 to 17, a total of 2.6 million passengers passed through Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports, setting a new benchmark for travel during the traditional Thai new year.

The number of international passengers surged to 1.6 million, up 3.1% from the previous year, while domestic travel saw an even more significant rise, with 1 million passengers recorded, reflecting a 6.2% increase.

A total of 16,064 flights were conducted during this busy period, marking a 7.6% rise in flight operations, including 8,752 international flights (up 5.4%) and 7,312 domestic flights (up 10.3%).

Related Articles

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival | News by Thaiger

Dr Kerati attributed the success of this peak period to the enhanced efficiency of AOT’s passenger service systems.

He highlighted how advanced technologies, such as the Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) check-in kiosks and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD), had dramatically reduced check-in times, from 20 minutes on average to under one minute.

Additionally, biometric identification systems have sped up identity verification, cutting the process down from three minutes to just one. The new Automated Border Control (ABC) gates have reduced passport control wait times from 15 minutes to under two minutes.

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival | News by Thaiger

The use of these technologies contributed to surpassing AOT’s internal service targets, ensuring that international arrivals were processed within 40 minutes, international departures within 55 minutes, and domestic arrivals and departures within 35 and 40 minutes, respectively.

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The King Power Corporation

AOT is also focusing on improving the overall airport experience for passengers. Terminal upgrades are underway to create more comfortable waiting areas and recreational zones, along with hosting cultural events, including traditional Thai performances and music, reported The Nation.

Looking to the future, Suvarnabhumi Airport, which has risen 19 places in the global rankings to 39th this year, aims to secure a spot among the top 20 airports worldwide by 2025.

Dr Kerati reaffirmed AOT’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and capacity to make Thailand a regional aviation hub, driving long-term economic and tourism growth.

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns Thailand News

Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns

25 seconds ago
AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival Thailand News

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival

6 minutes ago
Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter&#8217;s Songkran ordeal Crime News

Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter’s Songkran ordeal

12 minutes ago
Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom Pattaya News

Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom

17 minutes ago
Woman seeks justice over husband&#8217;s misuse of funds and infidelity Crime News

Woman seeks justice over husband’s misuse of funds and infidelity

25 minutes ago
French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding Phuket News

French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding

30 minutes ago
Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash

38 minutes ago
Microsoft launches AI programme to upskill 1 million Thais Thailand News

Microsoft launches AI programme to upskill 1 million Thais

45 minutes ago
Thai task force seizes 300,000 meth tablets in drug bust Crime News

Thai task force seizes 300,000 meth tablets in drug bust

54 minutes ago
400 million baht for new Rama 2 parallel route construction Bangkok News

400 million baht for new Rama 2 parallel route construction

1 hour ago
Thai woman throws 300k baht ring into sea after cheating prank Thailand News

Thai woman throws 300k baht ring into sea after cheating prank

1 hour ago
Bangkok taxi driver praised for safely transporting unconscious woman to police (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver praised for safely transporting unconscious woman to police (video)

2 hours ago
Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market Business News

Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market

2 hours ago
Drunk foreign man ends Phuket beach party with graveyard nap Phuket News

Drunk foreign man ends Phuket beach party with graveyard nap

2 hours ago
Phuket probes construction site over erosion concerns Phuket News

Phuket probes construction site over erosion concerns

2 hours ago
Bangkok bungler! Ex-con caught robbing shop with a toy gun Bangkok News

Bangkok bungler! Ex-con caught robbing shop with a toy gun

2 hours ago
Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case Bangkok News

Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

2 hours ago
3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers Thailand News

3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers

2 hours ago
Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

3 hours ago
Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla Thailand News

Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

3 hours ago
Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks Business News

Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks

3 hours ago
Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong&#8217;s Bangla Road Phuket News

Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong’s Bangla Road

3 hours ago
Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner Crime News

Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner

4 hours ago
17 year old Thai girl fatally shot after glance exchange at restaurant Thailand News

17 year old Thai girl fatally shot after glance exchange at restaurant

4 hours ago
Aviation NewsSongkran NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
52 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom

Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom

17 minutes ago
Woman seeks justice over husband&#8217;s misuse of funds and infidelity

Woman seeks justice over husband’s misuse of funds and infidelity

25 minutes ago
French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding

French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding

30 minutes ago
Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash

Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash

38 minutes ago