CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
203 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of ACI World Insights

Thailand’s airports are gearing up for a passenger surge as the Chinese New Year festival approaches, with an expected 4.03 million foreign arrivals between January 24 and February 2. The Transport Ministry has ordered Airports of Thailand (AoT) to ensure smooth operations and safety during this 10-day travel boom.

Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed that Bangkok’s airports would bear the brunt of the influx, with 1.91 million passengers landing at Suvarnabhumi and nearly 1 million at Don Mueang. This marks a significant leap, with Chinese travellers alone accounting for 770,000 arrivals, a 22.6% increase compared to last year, although some platforms dispute this.

“I’ve instructed all agencies to prioritise safety and timely service delivery, leveraging modern technology to ensure efficiency.”

AoT has been tasked with bolstering manpower, improving baggage claim and check-in services, and deploying multilingual staff to assist passengers.

Safety is also a top priority. AoT President Kirati Kijmanawat confirmed that international standards for runway and taxiway inspections would be strictly followed.

“We’ve implemented measures to manage increased traffic across our six international airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.”

During this period, 24,599 flights, an average of 2,460 daily, are expected.

AoT is also ramping up efforts to prevent hazards, such as wildlife interference near airport zones, through regular surveys and proactive management. Cleanliness and emergency preparedness have also been emphasised, ensuring a seamless experience for passengers, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok has emerged as the top destination for Thai and foreign tourists planning to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand, according to data from the digital travel platform Agoda. The vibrant capital outshone other popular spots, with accommodation searches surging ahead of the festivities starting January 29.

In the south, Hat Yai is pulling out all the stops for a dazzling Chinese New Year celebration, promising a week of vibrant festivities from January 28 to February 2. This iconic festival, a highlight for Thailand’s Chinese community, will take over Srinakorn Foundation School with parades, dragon and lion dances, fireworks, and breathtaking lantern sculptures.

