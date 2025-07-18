Hackers breach Thai Labour Ministry website, data safe

Digital vandals exploited weak links in security system during early morning breach attempt

Photo of Boonsong Thapchaiyuth courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber crooks launched a bold attack on Thailand’s Ministry of Labour website yesterday, replacing the homepage with a brazen “hacked” message — but officials say no sensitive data was compromised.

The ministry confirmed that its systems were breached but insisted the core database remained untouched. Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth assured the public that the digital assault, while serious, caused no permanent damage.

“The hackers only managed to delete display files and post a message claiming success. No breach of critical data occurred,” he said.

The attack triggered an immediate response from the ministry’s Information and Communication Technology Centre, which worked with private tech partners to shut down the compromised systems, clean up the rogue content, and restore functionality using secure backups.

As of yesterday, July 17, the website and big data system are back online and fully operational.

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Boonsong stated that access points were closed, and all usernames and passwords for both systems and servers were updated to prevent further attacks. He also addressed social media rumours of a massive financial loss.

“Claims of US$15 million (540 million baht) in damages are completely false,” he said, adding that the incident was limited in scope and did not impact the ministry’s critical infrastructure.

Legal action is now in motion. The Ministry of Labour plans to file a complaint with the cyber police, accusing the hackers of defamation and breaching the Computer Crime Act by spreading false information and unlawfully altering a government system, reported KhaoSod.

“This is not just a prank. It’s a criminal offence, and we’re pursuing those responsible,” Boonsong said.

The case adds to a growing list of cyberattacks targeting government websites in Thailand, raising fresh concerns over digital security in the public sector.

In similar news, a Cambodian hacker group has triggered alarm after defacing multiple Thai government websites in protest over ongoing border tensions. The cyberattacks, carried out by a collective calling itself “bl4ck_cyb3r”, included threats of further DDoS assaults aimed at disrupting Thailand’s digital infrastructure.

In response, Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) launched an immediate investigation, prompted by a June 3 warning from the Cyber Intelligence Community.

